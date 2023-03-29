Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Emlyn Mulligan.
# Farewell
Long-serving Emlyn Mulligan announces Leitrim retirement
Mulligan made more than 100 appearances for Leitrim in a career spanning 17 years.
58 minutes ago

EMLYN MULLIGAN HAS announced his retirement from intercounty football.

Mulligan made more than 100 senior appearances for Leitrim in a career that spanned 17 years. He announced the news earlier today with a statement on social media. 

“Unfortunately my days of representing Leitrim GAA have come to an end, past injuries have caught up with me and my body just can’t deal with the demands required to compete at inter county level anymore. It was a pleasure. Thanks for all the support since making my league debut in 2006 until now. Looking forward to heading to New York next week, now as a supporter, to cheer on Andy and the lads.” 

Mulligan battled knee injuries throughout his career, suffering three cruciate knee ligament injuries during his career, in 2009, 2010, and again in 2017. 

He won the FBD League twice with Leitrim, and won the 2012 Leitrim Championship with his club Melvin Gaels. 

