Gymnast Emma Slevin finishes 19th in historic European final appearance

Emma Slevin competing at the European Championships in Basel.

EMMA SLEVIN TODAY placed 19th in what was a historic appearance in the all-around final at European Gymnastics Championships in Basel.

A 21st-place finish in yesterday’s qualifying round earned Slevin a place in today’s final, in which the Galway teenager became the first Irish female gymnast to compete in a European final.

Slevin today finished 19th in a field of 24, with a total score of 49.833 accrued over the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor.

Jessica Gadirova, born in Dublin but representing Great Britain, won a bronze medal with a score of 55.100. Viktoria Listunova of Russia took gold with a score of 56.731, while her compatriot Angelina Melnikova won silver with a score of 55.432.

Ireland’s Adam Steele competes in the men’s all-around final from 4pm Irish time, and you can follow live coverage on the RTÉ Player.