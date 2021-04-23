BE PART OF THE TEAM

Gymnast Emma Slevin finishes 19th in historic European final appearance

The Galway teenager today became the first Irish woman to appear in an all-around European final.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Apr 2021, 2:58 PM
Emma Slevin competing at the European Championships in Basel.
Image: Claudio Thoma/INPHO
Image: Claudio Thoma/INPHO

EMMA SLEVIN TODAY placed 19th in what was a historic appearance in the all-around final at European Gymnastics Championships in Basel. 

A 21st-place finish in yesterday’s qualifying round earned Slevin a place in today’s final, in which the Galway teenager became the first Irish female gymnast to compete in a European final. 

Slevin today finished 19th in a field of 24, with a total score of 49.833 accrued over the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor. 

Jessica Gadirova, born in Dublin but representing Great Britain, won a bronze medal with a score of 55.100. Viktoria Listunova of Russia took gold with a score of 56.731, while her compatriot Angelina Melnikova won silver with a score of 55.432. 

Ireland’s Adam Steele competes in the men’s all-around final from 4pm Irish time, and you can follow live coverage on the RTÉ Player. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

