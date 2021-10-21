'A phenomenal athlete' - Irish teen Slevin finishes 19th at World Gymnastics Championships

Irish gymnast Emma Slevin. Source: Claudio Thoma/INPHO

EMMA SLEVIN HAS claimed 19th place at the World Gymnastics Championships in Japan.

The 18-year-old from Galway made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for the All Around finals thanks to a score of 50.165.

In Kitakyushu this morning, Slevin clocked up score of 50.132 — 11.266 on floor, 13.600 on vault (her highest score of the day), 12.533 on uneven bars and 12.733 on balance beam.

Russia’s Angelina Melnikova took gold ahead of US pair Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello.

‘It’s been a very rich opportunity for us out here this week, with so many new experiences,” said Gymnastics Ireland’s women’s national performance coach Sally Batley.

“We’re genuinely so excited to be competing at a Senior World Championships. Qualifying for the AA final was a really great result so following a short transition period after a very long travel we really just wanted to go out today and enjoy ourselves.

Emma is a phenomenal athlete, she’s incredibly driven and is constantly striving to improve and to be the best version of herself, so there was certainly potential here today to feel the pressure.

“She should be so proud, she did a great job out there and hit some great scores even with two uncharacteristic errors. Her energy, focus and composure in the arena was outstanding and to finish with such beautiful work on beam was a truly great way to end the Championships.’

Huge congratulations to Emma Slevin who has finished the 2021 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships All-Around final #Kitakyushu2021 in 19th place 🤸🏻‍♀️💚



We are all so proud!👏🏻🇮🇪 #GymnasticsIreland #TeamIreland #SportStartsHere pic.twitter.com/xauw2LUFh9 — Gymnastics Ireland (@GymnasticsIre) October 21, 2021

