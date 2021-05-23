BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 23 May 2021
Empress Josephine rules over Joan Of Arc in 1,000 Guineas at Curragh

A pulsating finish resulted in an Aidan O’Brien one-two.

By Press Association Sunday 23 May 2021, 3:48 PM
Empress Josephine ridden by Seamie Heffernan goes on to win The Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.
Image: PA
Image: PA

EMPRESS JOSEPHINE produced a relentless late charge to beat stablemate Joan Of Arc to victory in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien saddled three runners in his bid for a 10th victory in the fillies’ Classic, with Joan Of Arc very much his main hope following her triumph in the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown a fortnight ago.

Empress Josephine was a 14-1 chance off the back of finishing second in a Listed contest at Gowran Park on her latest appearance and tracked 15-8 favourite Pretty Gorgeous for much of the way.

With the latter’s effort petering out on her belated first run of the year, it looked like Joan Of Arc would claim top honours after eventually mastering No Speak Alexander at the head of affairs.

However, Empress Josephine really found top gear in the last half-furlong and beat her stablemate on the bob by a short head – providing jockey Seamie Heffernan with his fifth success in the race.

No Speak Alexander finished third, with 125-1 chance Belle Image a close-up fourth.

Press Association

