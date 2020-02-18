Dortmund complete permanent signing of ex-Liverpool midfielder

Emre Can, pictured when he first joined Dortmund in January.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND HAVE made Emre Can’s loan deal permanent, signing the midfielder on a four-year contract for a reported €25m fee.

Can has made just two Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund since signing on loan from reigning Serie A champions Juventus on transfer deadline day in January, but he has impressed sufficiently for the club to make his temporary switch a permanent one.

The midfielder scored a stunning long-range goal on his debut in a 4-3 loss against former side Bayer Leverkusen, before starring in a 4-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt, playing just over an hour.

Despite only arriving at the club on 31 January – just over two weeks ago – on a loan deal that contained an obligation to buy if certain conditions were met, Dortmund have already triggered their option to tie the player down.

This season, Can found himself behind the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey at Juventus, being left out of the Bianconeri’s Champions League squad and making just eight Serie A appearances.

Eager to play his way into contention for a spot in Joachim Low’s Germany squad for Euro 2020 this summer, Can returned to his homeland in search of more regular game time.

“I think the team has great potential and can win something,” Can said at his official unveiling after arriving on transfer deadline day.

“I am convinced that I can help them and can’t wait to play in front of these fans for whom Borussia Dortmund is known all over the world for the first time.”