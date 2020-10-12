BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 12 October 2020
Advertisement

Enable retired following stellar career

Dual Arc winner bows out.

By Press Association Monday 12 Oct 2020, 10:35 AM
5 minutes ago 23 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5230458
Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, on the way
Image: PA
Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, on the way
Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, on the way
Image: PA

CONNECTIONS OF SUPERSTAR mare Enable have confirmed her retirement with immediate effect.

John Gosden’s dual Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine finished sixth when chasing a record third victory in Europe’s premier middle-distance contest eight days ago.

A potential swansong on Champions Day at Ascot this weekend was subsequently mooted, but a statement released by owner-breeder Prince Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte operation on Monday morning confirmed she has run her final race.

Douglas Erskine Crum, CEO of Juddmonte, said: “After consulting her trainer John Gosden and his racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe, Prince Khalid has decided that Enable will be retired from racing and will now join the Juddmonte broodmare band to be covered by Kingman in 2021.”

Enable retires having won 15 of her 19 career starts, including 11 Group Ones.

Earlier this summer she became the first horse to win a third King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot, while her big-race haul also includes the Oaks at Epsom, the Irish Oaks, two Yorkshire Oaks’ and the Coral-Eclipse.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Enable accumulated record earnings for a European-trained horse of £10.7million during five seasons and in 2018 became the only horse to win the Arc and the Breeders’ Cup Turf in the same year.

Having finished second to Waldgeist when bidding for the Arc hat-trick last season, the daughter of Nathaniel was kept in training as a six-year-old in the hope of going one better.

And while she ultimately came up short in testing conditions in Paris, she will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the greats.

Grimthorpe said: “She has brought so much joy to everyone who has been involved with her. Her elegance and forceful personality have been nurtured by John and his team at Clarehaven, especially by Imran who has looked after her with such calm and devotion.

“In her, Frankie found a willing partner to execute her ability on the racecourse. Her CV withstands the closest of inspections, very few can match what she has given to racing.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie