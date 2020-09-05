This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Advertisement

Enable warms up for Arc glory with 1/14 stroll at Kempton

Brilliant mare perfectly poised for trip to Paris, as history awaits.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 3:14 PM
51 minutes ago 479 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5196501

kempton-park-races-5th-september Enable: history awaits. Source: PA

ENABLE REMAINS ON course to bid for a historic third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after winning the Unibet September Stakes by seven lengths at Kempton.

John Gosden’s brilliant mare was sent off the 1/14 favourite to pass her final audition before next month’s big date at ParisLongchamp, and she duly did so with predictable ease.

Enable was marginally slowly away, but Frankie Dettori already had her in front with a circuit to go en route to victory in the the Group Three on the Sunbury circuit’s Polytrack surface.

She moved clear into the straight and, in what seems sure to be her final race in Britain, signed off emphatically – winning again here, as she did two years ago before her second Arc victory.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Kirstenbosch tracked the market leader for as long as she could and held on for second, at 33-1, just ahead of Melbourne Cup-bound Prince Of Arran.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie