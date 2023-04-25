Energumene prevails in Punchestown thriller as Willie Mullins undone by nephew

CHACUN POUR SOI made his younger stablemate Energumene pull out all the stops in a thrilling renewal of the William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown.

Having successfully defended his crown in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham last month, Energumene was the 2-7 favourite to also make it back-to-back wins in this two-mile Grade One.

Chacun Pour Soi, who won the race in 2021, is now very much in the twilight of his career at the age of 11 and recent efforts over a variety of trips had suggested his best days were behind him.

But the veteran proved there is life in him yet with a spirited display before eventually giving best on the run-in.

Thriller!



Energumene lands a sixth Grade 1 victory and repeat wins in the Punchestown Champion Chase but what a run from Chacun Pour Soi in second, rolling back the years in a gripping day-one highlight at @punchestownrace! pic.twitter.com/6XPt1VBN9n — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 25, 2023

Trainer Willie Mullins fielded four of the five runners in all and the race was his for the taking after Henry de Bromhead’s front-running mare Magic Daze gave way long before the home turn.

Energumene, who had not entirely convinced in the jumping department, travelled smoothly into the straight under Paul Townend, but so did Chacun Pour Soi in the hands of Danny Mullins and the older horse had poked his nose by the time both horses landed after jumping the final fence.

Energumene, though, dug deep when he needed to, getting up in the closing stages to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

Mullins said: “He normally wins his races with class, but today he had to get down and fight it out. He answered every call from Paul and showed his grit.

Paul really pulled that race out of the fire and that’s the difference between a good jockey and a great jockey.

“You can see probably the end of the season getting to him. Paul said he wasn’t as sharp as his last run at Cheltenham and he missed two fences, which isn’t like him.

“I was delighted with Chacun Pour Soi. We had been trying different distances and it wasn’t working so we said today we’d come back to two miles. We’ll see what we do with him now and have a word with Rich (Ricci, owner).”

Townend added: “I know how good Chacun can be around here, so when he appeared I was worried. I thought it was going to come to the jump at the last and Danny seemed to get away from it a bit better than me.

“Chacun’s last furlong has always kind of been his slowest, though, so I had confidence in this lad getting him once Danny hadn’t gone on me.”

Emmet Mullins dealt his uncle Willie a rare reverse on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival, as Feronily refused to bend in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase.

The champion trainer had saddled four of the first five winners on the card, with a couple of one-twos, a one-two-three and a one-two-three-four thrown in for good measure.

Having won the first two Grade Ones of the afternoon with Facile Vega and Energumene, the master of Closutton saddled four of the six runners in a bid to bag another top-level prize – but was ultimately beaten by his nephew and neighbour.

With Henry de Bromhead’s 9-4 favourite Journey With Me falling in the back straight, it was just a question of which Mullins would win before the home turn, with 7-1 shot Feronily leading the way under a bold ride from Donagh Meyler.

Appreciate It – looking to give Paul Townend a Grade One treble on the card – emerged as the biggest threat between the final two fences, but Feronily was not for catching and stuck to his task gamely on the run-in to score by a length and three-quarters.

James Du Berlais and Classic Getaway finished third and fourth, while Sir Gerhard was pulled up.

