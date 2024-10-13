England beat Finland to go 6 points clear of Ireland

ENGLAND AVOIDED fresh embarrassment after their Greek tragedy as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb free-kick inspired a 3-1 win against Finland in the Nations League on Sunday.

Four days after Greece earned their first ever win over England at Wembley, Lee Carsley’s side were again far from convincing for long periods in Helsinki.

But they mustered just enough quality in the final third to spare their interim manager more misery.

Jack Grealish’s composed finish put England ahead in the first half, but Finland wasted several chances before Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice sealed the win in the second half.

Although Finland’s Arttu Hoskonen netted in the closing stages, England’s third victory in four games since Carsley replaced Gareth Southgate kept them in contention for promotion from Nations League Group B2.

However, in the ‘land of a thousand lakes’, it was far from plain sailing for Carsley, who is in the spotlight as the Football Association ponder who should succeed Southgate on a permanent basis.

After winning his first two games against Ireland and Finland in September, Carsley’s tactical gamble — changing his formation to play with five attacking midfielders and no recognised striker — backfired badly in the Greece defeat and raised doubts about his suitability for the role.

Reports on Sunday claimed former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is in talks with the Football Association, who have also been linked with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

Advertisement

Carsley is expected to remain in charge for England’s trip to Greece on November 14 followed by Ireland’s visit to Wembley three days later.

Calling for a “reaction” to the Greece debacle, Carsley made six changes as he went back to a more “conventional” line-up.

Dean Henderson replaced Jordan Pickford in goal for his first England start, while Harry Kane’s return from injury saw Carsley ditch his striker-less experiment.

Grealish, Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi and Angel Gomes also came into a team that found it hard going at times against a Finland side 60 places below them in FIFA’s world rankings.

- Child’s play for Grealish -

Gomes’ sloppy pass deep inside his own half left England exposed in the opening moments, but Topi Keskinen wasted the chance as he scuffed wide from 10 yards.

That escape stirred England into action and they took the lead with a well-crafted 17-pass move in the 18th minute.

Alexander-Arnold rifled a pass into Gomes and the Lille midfielder turned nimbly to play a clever ball through the heart of the Finland defence.

Grealish timed his run perfectly to apply the finishing touch from close range for his fourth England goal.

He celebrated by sucking his thumb like a baby in tribute to his daughter Mila, who was born two weeks ago.

Grealish, back after missing the Greece game due to injury, has been a bright spot under Carsley after being left out of the Euro 2024 squad.

England were still vulnerable at the back and Keskinen should have done better than shoot straight at Henderson after the visitors carelessly conceded possession.

Carsley deployed Alexander-Arnold at left-back instead of his usual right-back berth and the Liverpool star was caught out of position when Fredrik Jensen fired just over.

Jensen squandered a golden opportunity to equalise, smashing over from just six yards after England once again let the hosts prise them open far too easily.

Carsley sent on Ollie Watkins and Noni Madueke for Palmer and Kane, who has now been replaced in each of his last seven England appearances.

The changes gave England a spark and Alexander-Arnold doubled their lead with a brilliant free-kick that whistled past Lukas Hradecky from 25 yards in the 74th minute.

Rice struck with six minutes left, meeting Watkins’ cross with a simple tap-in.

Hoskonen headed home from a corner to punish poor marking in the 87th minute, but England had done enough to get back on track.

– © AFP 2024