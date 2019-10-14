This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England match halted as Bulgaria fans warned for racist behaviour

The Three Lions’ Euro qualifier was stopped twice after abuse was registered from the stands.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Oct 2019, 8:40 PM
1 hour ago 7,408 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4851313
Play was stopped twice in the first half.
Play was stopped twice in the first half.
Play was stopped twice in the first half.

ENGLAND’S FEARS OF racist abuse towards their players were realised during their Euro 2020 qualifying match at Bulgaria on Monday night, with the game temporarily stopped twice in the first half by the match referee following abuse from the stands.

After discussing the matter with Three Lions captain Harry Kane, the match referee requested the following announcement be made over the tannoy: “Because of racist behaviour which is interfering with the game, the referee has indicated he may have to suspend the match.

“Please be in no doubt that the game may be suspended and abandoned if racist behaviour continues.”

England were 2-0 up at the time, following goals from Marcus Rashford and Ross Barkley. Rashford cut inside from the left before firing into the top corner, before Barkley finished off a fine move led by Raheem Sterling. Barkley added a third soon after the match resumed.

A large group of fans wearing black hoodies and with their faces covered were also pictured showing their middle fingers towards the pitch.

England manager Gareth Southgate is reported to have made another complaint to the match officials shortly before half-time, with abuse towards his players continuing after the initial warning on the tannoy.

Southgate’s side currently lead 4-0 at half-time, with Raheem Sterling tapping in from close range in stoppage time to extend the visitors’ lead.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie