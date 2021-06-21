Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 21 June 2021
Advertisement

England's Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell self-isolating after Gilmour's positive Covid test

The Football Association have released a statement.

By AFP Monday 21 Jun 2021, 6:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,965 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5473157
Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour in action.
Image: PA
Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour in action.
Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour in action.
Image: PA

ENGLAND SUFFERED A Euro 2020 blow as Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to self-isolate following contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today.

England’s 26-man squad all returned negative Covid-19 results after the news of Gilmour’s positive test broke earlier on Monday.

But Mount and Chilwell are likely to miss England’s Euro 2020 Group D clash with the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday as a result of their contact with Gilmour.

Chelsea team-mates Mount and Gilmour were on opposing sides in England’s 0-0 draw against Scotland on Friday, while their club colleague Chilwell was an unused substitute.

The English Football Association are in discussions with health authorities over whether the pair can face the Czechs.

Gilmour has been ruled out of Scotland’s match against Croatia in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Mount had been due to appear at the pre-match press conference alongside England boss Gareth Southgate, but the Chelsea midfielder was withdrawn from his media duties.

“As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England (PHE), Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match,” an FA statement said.

“The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE.

“The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s Uefa pre-match PCR tests.

“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the Uefa testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

England need to beat the Czech Republic to finish top of Group D in their final match of the first stage.

© – AFP, 2021

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie