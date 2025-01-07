England winger and France flanker ruled out for Six Nations

ENGLAND WING IMMANUEL Feyi-Waboso will miss the entire Six Nations because of the dislocated shoulder sustained on club duty for Exeter last month.

Feyi-Waboso is to undergo surgery on the joint damaged against Sale on 21 December that will rule him out for around three months, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old is one of England’s most dangerous players with a strike rate of five tries in eight matches and, if fit, would have been an automatic pick for the Six Nations opener against Ireland on 1 February.

Apart from the setback to Steve Borthwick’s hopes of overseeing a revival in the Championship following a poor autumn, Feyi-Waboso has been denied the most important stage of all to press his claim to British and Irish Lions selection.

Andy Farrell takes the Lions to Australia this summer and the Chiefs finisher was a frontrunner for one of the back three spots because of his impact since making his Test debut in last year’s Six Nations.

He was also forced to sit out the matches against South Africa and Japan in November after being concussed against Australia.

His absence stretches England’s back three resources with George Furbank likely to miss the start of the Championship with a broken arm.

Ollie Sleightholme and Tom Roebuck will compete to fill the vacancy on the wing, although the former limped off in Northampton’s victory over Bath on Sunday.

Borthwick names his squad for the Six Nations next Tuesday with the head coach needing to turn England’s fortunes around as scrutiny on his position grows following a disappointing 2024.

France's Charles Ollivon. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

France flanker Charles Ollivon said today that a right knee injury had brought a premature end to his season, meaning he will miss the Six Nations.

The former France skipper, 31, is to undergo an operation after sustaining the injury in the seventh minute of Toulon’s 36-24 Top 14 victory over Racing 92 on Saturday.

“I have to stop doing what I love for the moment and I’ll soon be operated on,” Ollivon said on social media.

Ollivon said he would be back on the paddock “next season”.

The flanker, capped 46 times by France, previously saw his career interrupted between 2017-19 with shoulder and scapula injures, before snapping his left knee cruciate ligament in 2021.

Ollivon’s absence follows that of another experienced member of Fabien Galthie’s France squad, centre and defensive backline leader Gael Fickou, who will miss the start of Six Nations action with a broken thumb.

France kick off their Six Nations campaign at home to struggling Wales at the Stade de France on 31 January.

- Additional reporting by AFP