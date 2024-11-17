Fifty minutes and promise and optimism undone as Ireland's desperate reality comes to fore

FIFTY MINUTES OF promise and optimism became seven minutes of desperate reality for the Republic of Ireland as England ruthlessly exposed a loss of concentration and composure.

This 5-0 defeat is their worst since Denmark came to Dublin and won 5-1 in the 2018 World Cup play-off.

A 6-1 loss to Germany at Aviva Stadium in October 2012 when Giovanni Trapattoni was in charge remains the worst home loss.

This is the biggest defeat to England and it was a painful reminder of the gulf in class. Not since Cyprus in Nicosia have an Ireland team conceded five goals away from home in a competitive fixture.

The stats all add up to a sobering, frightful night at Wembley.

Liam Scales’ red card was the catalyst but it should not have been reason for such a collapse.

He was sent off in the 51st minute for a foul in the box on Jude Bellingham after Harry Kane collected Evan Ferguson’s misplaced lay off and fizzed a delightful cross ball that split open the away side’s defence.

Kane’s influence was clear, indeed it was he who had sprinted towards referee Erik Lambrechts just before half time to make sure the Belgian official gave Scales his first yellow for not allowing a quick free kick outside England’s own box. The Celtic man could easily have avoided putting himself in such a position.

That came at a time when the Three Lions captain had also been booked for flinging Jayson Molumby to the ground.

But when he needed to maintain composure Kane delivered, converting from the spot on 53 minutes before Anthony Gordon punished a mix-up between Nathan Collins and Josh Cullen in the 56th minute.

Ireland were still in a stupor when Marc Guehi won a flick on from a corner and Conor Gallagher had a tap in at the back post.

Bellingham was right behind waiting to score just in case.

Substitute Jarrod Bowen made it four and Taylor Hawood-Bellis (Roy Keane’s future son-in-law) made it 5-0.

Depending on their relationship he can frame that magic moment as a cheeky Christmas present for the Corkman.

For Ireland, on a night like this, if you don’t laugh you’d cry.

England’s interim manager, the former Republic of Ireland international Lee Carsley, celebrated each goal with a wide smile and shake of the fist.

Thomas Tuchel will take over in the New Year on a contract with a single aim: win the World Cup.

If Heimir Hallgrímsson can somehow find a way to even qualify for the 2026 edition in USA, Canada and Mexico then it will be hailed as a triumph.

England could relax and enjoy themselves after that three-goal spell. Ireland had to try to find a way to gather their composure and stop the bleeding.

They couldn’t, and the manner of how England’s class came to the fore showed just how deep the well of talent really is.

After 45 minutes, though, it looked like taking Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish out of the England squad actually made them look quite average.

Who knew?

Or maybe their approach in a listless first half was simply down to an expectation of a comfortable night. They eventually delivered on that, so much so that it’s hard to put any kind of gloss because of the earlier good word.

There are million little things that a team like Ireland need to do right to ensure they have any chance against superior opposition like England.

Even to get the better of sides on the same level the margin of error is minimal. The 1-0 win over Finland was one Hallgrímsson accepted was fortunate.

Ireland would need more than good luck at Wembley but one – possibly even two – of the biggest moments in the first half went against the visitors.

Hallgrímsson’s men needed to be organised and disciplined in their defensive structure. Their awareness levels – of space and danger – could not falter.

There was an onus on Collins, in a new defensive midfield role, to somehow slip in seamlessly and help to frustrate as Bellingham roamed and England probed.

On the right, Festy Ebosele produced two bits of relief with driving runs that got Ireland up the pitch and afforded a breather for the likes of Mark McGuinness making his senior debut at centre back alongside Celtic’s Scales.

Ireland also needed to be confident and assured in those rare moments when they had possession.

By the 35th minute England had 70% of the ball and completed 274 passes compared to 74. Ireland didn’t have a shot at that stage but they did pose a threat.

And for all those little things that they needed to do right, Ireland also required the officials to do the same.

They were desperately let down on 20 minutes when Dara O’Shea’s long pass down the right channel was misjudged by Guehi. The presence of Ferguson breathing down his neck with a powerful run made the England defender panic.

He got a grip of the centre of Ferguson’s green jersey just outside the penalty area and continued to grab hold until the force was enough to bring the Brighton forward to the ground.

Such was the force of the pull you could see that Ferguson was not wearing anything under his jersey – if he had one of those data analysis vests on it would probably have been dislodged to.

Inexplicably, neither the referee, assistant or even the VAR deemed it worthy of a spot kick.

One such situation, of course, would not be the defining moment that would determine the outcome but teams like Ireland need them to go their way.

The incident involving Kyle Walker and Sammie Szmodics from a similar ball over the top was not quite as clear cut.

England began to look more frustrated as the half wore on, bookings for Noni Maduke and Bellingham coming when the Chelsea man fouled Callum O’Dowda after he burst down the left and the Real Madrid cautioned for dissent.

And still, England’s dominance meant Ireland were forced deep with Ferguson isolated.

But that was the least of their worries once the floodgates opened on a historic defeat. Ireland need to learn some lessons from it but also try and forget it as quickly as possible with a relegation play-off to come in March.