Advertisement
More Stories
Emily Scarratt (file photo) was among England's try-scorers. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeW6N

England start Women’s Six Nations title defence with bonus-point win over Italy

The Red Roses are chasing a seventh successive title.
5.32pm, 23 Mar 2025

ENGLAND STARTED THEIR Women’s Six Nations campaign with a 38-5 bonus-point victory over Italy in York.

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell selected an experimental line-up and watched full debutant Mia Venner respond with a try after three minutes.

Emily Scarratt, Claudio MacDonald and Amy Cokayne also crossed over in a largely one-sided opening 40 minutes, but England had to wait until two minutes from time to open their account for the second half when Emma Sing added a try to her three conversions.

Gloucester-Hartpury wing Venner made the most of her first international appearance in five years with a third-minute score before her fine run helped Scarratt bundle over to make it 14-0 soon after.

An England penalty try was followed by Italy’s Laura Gurioli being sent to the sin-bin and the hosts secured a bonus point ahead of the interval when MacDonald caught Holly Aitchison’s kick to dot down in the corner.

Italy did get off the mark through Francesca Sgorbini, but Cokayne ensured England ended a dominant first 40 with a fifth score when she pounced on a loose ball from a line-out to cross over.

Sgorbini had a second try ruled out straight after the interval before Sadia Kabeya suffered the same fate for England, but Sing had the final say on proceedings.

Mitchell’s side eventually made their territory pay as Sing belted over the line in the 78th minute before she failed to add the extras.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie