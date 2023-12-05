England hammer Scotland 6-0 - but Netherlands score twice in stoppage time to end GB Olympic hopes

ENGLAND BLEW SCOTLAND away with a powerful 6-0 victory but on a night of high drama fell short of making the Nations League knockout stages as Team GB’s hopes of reaching next summer’s Olympic Games were ended.

A conflict of interest was widely discussed before the game as a victory for the Lionesses – the nominated nation on behalf of Team GB in qualification for Paris next year – was the only way any Scottish players would be able to feature at the Games.

Scotland, already relegated from League A1 ahead of their final game, were simply outclassed by a visiting side but the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Belgium saw them top the group.

The Netherlands started the evening with a goal difference of +4, versus England’s +1, meaning that England needed to better the Dutch result by at least three goals to have a chance of overhauling them.

Defender Alex Greenwood headed England’s opener after 12 minutes, before two goals in a minute by Lauren James, and another by Beth Mead just before the break, had the game done by the interval.

Striker Fran Kirby made it 5-0 four minutes after the restart, and with the Netherlands only 1-0 up at that point, Sarina Wiegman’s side looked primed to top the group.

Lineth Beerensteyn scored the Netherlands’ second against Belgium on 54 minutes but as both games entered stoppage time, it was England who still clung on to top spot by the finest margins before a frantic finish.

Damaris Egurrola grabbed an all-important third for the Netherlands in the 91st minute, temporarily edging them back to the top of the group, only for Lucy Bronze to respond by heading in England’s sixth and wrestling back control for the Lionesses.

There was still time for one late twist however, as Egurrola pounced again on 95 minutes to seal a 4-0 win and clinch the group for the Netherlands on goal difference, breaking English hearts.