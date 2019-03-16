This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 March, 2019
England salvage dramatic late draw after stunning Scotland comeback

Gregor Townsend’s side scored six tries in the second half — but were denied a famous win at the death.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 6:53 PM
23 minutes ago 3,453 Views 22 Comments
https://the42.ie/4546886

England 38

Scotland 38

SCOTLAND STAGED ONE of the most remarkable comebacks in Six Nations history as they overhauled a 24-point half-time deficit to stun England at Twickenham, before the hosts salvaged a last-gasp draw in a dramatic end game. 

Sam Johnson’s try with five minutes left on the clock — Scotland’s sixth of the second period — appeared to hand Gregor Townsend’s men a famous win in London, but England showed huge character to draw level through George Ford’s seven-pointer with the clock in the red. 

Sam Johnson celebrates scoring a try to take the lead Scotland celebrate Johnson's try. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

More to follow…

