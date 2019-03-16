England salvage dramatic late draw after stunning Scotland comeback

England 38

Scotland 38

SCOTLAND STAGED ONE of the most remarkable comebacks in Six Nations history as they overhauled a 24-point half-time deficit to stun England at Twickenham, before the hosts salvaged a last-gasp draw in a dramatic end game.

Sam Johnson’s try with five minutes left on the clock — Scotland’s sixth of the second period — appeared to hand Gregor Townsend’s men a famous win in London, but England showed huge character to draw level through George Ford’s seven-pointer with the clock in the red.

Scotland celebrate Johnson's try. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

More to follow…

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: