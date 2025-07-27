Advertisement
England celebrate Alessia Russo's second-half goal.
England retain Euros title after dramatic penalty shootout win over Spain

Sarina Wiegman’s side are back to back champions.
7.56pm, 27 Jul 2025
ENGLAND BEAT SPAIN 3-1 on penalties to win the Women’s Euro 2025 and retain their title after Sunday’s final had finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Chloe Kelly scored the decisive kick in a shoot-out which saw three Spain players, including reigning Ballon d’Or Aitana Bonmati, all fail to convert.

Mariona Caldentey had earlier headed Spain — who beat England 1-0 in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final — into the lead at St Jakob-Park in Basel, but Alessia Russo equalised early in the second half.

More to follow. 

