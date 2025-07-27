The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
England retain Euros title after dramatic penalty shootout win over Spain
ENGLAND BEAT SPAIN 3-1 on penalties to win the Women’s Euro 2025 and retain their title after Sunday’s final had finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.
Chloe Kelly scored the decisive kick in a shoot-out which saw three Spain players, including reigning Ballon d’Or Aitana Bonmati, all fail to convert.
Mariona Caldentey had earlier headed Spain — who beat England 1-0 in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final — into the lead at St Jakob-Park in Basel, but Alessia Russo equalised early in the second half.
More to follow.
