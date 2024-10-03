Lee Carsley includes Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke in England squad seven years after sole cap

TOTTENHAM STRIKER DOMINIC Solanke has been called up to the England squad for games against Greece and Finland, but Eberichi Eze, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and James Maddison have been overlooked.

Solanke has not played for his country since featuring against Brazil in 2017, but has been named in interim boss Lee Carsley’s 25-man squad for the Nations League games in the upcoming international break.

The 27-year-old has scored in his last three games for Spurs following his big-money summer move from Bournemouth.

Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Kyle Walker and Ollie Watkins are back in the squad after missing last month’s games against Republic of Ireland and Greece.

Ready to go again. 🦁🦁🦁 — England (@England) October 3, 2024

But Crystal Palace’s Eze has been left out after a disappointing start to the season.

Maguire, Rashford and Maddison were all hoping for recalls but have not been chosen after mixed starts to their respective club seasons.

Carsley hinted he would freshen his squad up, but there are no uncapped players this time, with highly-rated Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers not picked.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke and Angel Gomes keep their places in the squad after their first-time call-ups last month.

England take on Greece at Wembley in the Nations League Group B2 next Thursday before heading to Helsinki to face Finland on Sunday.