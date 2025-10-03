Tuchel insists ‘no problem’ with Bellingham, Foden and Grealish after England omissions

THOMAS TUCHEL INSISTED there was “no problem” between him and Jude Bellingham but warned nobody was guaranteed a place in the England squad after taking the bold decision to omit the Real Madrid star.

The 22-year-old missed September’s camp after undergoing shoulder surgery and, despite since playing four club matches, there was no place in the 24-man squad announced for October’s double-header.

Rejuvenated Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were also overlooked for the upcoming Wembley friendly against Wales and World Cup qualifier in Latvia as Tuchel followed up his decision to snub now injured Trent Alexander-Arnold last time around.

But Real team-mate Bellingham’s absence was his most eye-catching call yet, especially as he was crowned 2024/25 England player of the year just two days ago.

“He is a very special player and for special players there can always be special rules,” England boss Tuchel said. “I get this.

“But for this camp, we decided that we stick with our straightforward decision to invite the same team. That applies also then for Jude. He deserves always to be in camp.

“He wanted to be called up. We had a phone call. There was no issue from that side, he just lacks rhythm.

“He hasn’t finished one complete match and on top of it we stayed with our decision to go with the same squad.”

Tuchel has not worked with Bellingham since the England boss apologised for saying in a June interview that his mother found some of the midfielder’s on-field antics “repulsive”.

When suggested to Tuchel that some people could think there was a problem between him Bellingham, he said: “No.

“There is also no problem between me and Phil Foden, there is no problem between me and Jack Grealish. Very special players.

“Phil is back to influencing games, deciding games for Manchester City.

“Jack is very close to being the best version of himself – a very special player, a very special character.

“There is no problem at all and there is no personal problem in the nomination.”

That trust in a group that won 5-0 in Serbia just 24 days ago helped explain why Bukayo Saka was the only fresh face in the squad announced on Friday.

But he too could have been left out had fellow Arsenal winger Noni Madueke not have suffered an injury.

“There’s a chance (I wouldn’t have selected Saka),” Tuchel said. “Very likely. We will never know now.”

That admission only underlined to England players that everyone had to fight for a World Cup spot.

“100%, there are no guarantees,” Tuchel said. “If we say the competition is on, then the competition is on.

“We cannot say that like for 80% of the squad the competition is on but for 20% it is not on. It’s on. The competition is on.”

Tuchel said he called Adam Wharton, Trevoh Chalobah and Curtis Jones to explain his selection decisions in addition to the aforementioned high-profile trio, who he was peppered with questions about.

The England boss said he was “building the best team” when asked about the logic of leaving out some of his best players and as he downplayed it as an issue.

“It’s a little bit like in club football,” well-travelled Tuchel said. “Two top players, your captain and your top player, are injured. You go and play a Champions League match. Boom, you have the best performance.

“The next Saturday, both players are there and you go ‘guys, I don’t change’. Does it mean I don’t trust you? Does it mean you’re not our key players? No.

“It happens all the time. The player stays out because some other player came and overperformed in his position. Normally it’s his place, but he comes from the bench. I had it in every team.”