Ollie Chessum in at blindside flanker only change for England against France

ENGLAND HAVE MADE only one change against France as they bid to avoid their worst ever finish in the Six Nations by selecting Ollie Chessum at blindside flanker.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has remained loyal to the overhauled backline that misfired in the 23-18 defeat by Italy in Rome with Fin Smith continuing at fly-half for Saturday’s visit to Paris.

Instead, Borthwick has tinkered with his back row by installing Chessum at six and moving Guy Pepper to openside at the expense of Sam Underhill, who drops to the bench for the climax to the Championship.

Underhill was propelled to the starting XV at the Stadio Olimpico when Tom Curry suffered a tournament-ending calf injury during the warm up, but against France he will act as a replacement as part of a six-two split between forwards and backs.

By starting Chessum, Borthwick is strengthening England’s line-out and giving his pack greater ballast to take on France’s giant forwards.

The 25-year-old Leicester captain has played the bulk of his rugby for club and country in the second row and his most recent international appearance at blindside was in the 2024 Six Nations.

Underhill and Marcus Smith will win their 50th caps for England if they appear off the bench.

Nine changes in personnel and a further three positional switches were made against Italy, but gutting the team failed to have the desire effect as England crashed to an historic first defeat by the Azzurri in 33 encounters.

An 18-10 lead was established in the third quarter but the hosts scored 13 unanswered points to pile pressure on to Borthwick, who received a vote of confidence from the Rugby Football Union on Sunday.

However, chief executive Bill Sweeney’s statement made no mention of Borthwick being safe until the 2027 World Cup, when his contract ends, instead suggesting he has the summer tour to save his job.

The 46-year-old head coach will remain in place after the Six Nations, when an investigation will be launched into another disappointing Championship which they are likely to finish in fifth place.

If they lose to France, they will have completed the tournament with only one victory – against Wales in the opener – in what will be their worst Six Nations performance.

“It’s a huge challenge under the lights in Paris against a very strong France side,” Borthwick said.

“England versus France is one of the great rivalries in international rugby and we’re looking forward to the occasion.”

England:

15. E Daly (Saracens)

14. T Roebuck (Sale)

13. T Freeman (Northampton)

12. S Atkinson (Gloucester)

11. C Murley (Harlequins)

10. F Smith (Northampton)

9. B Spencer (Bath)

1. B Earl (Saracens).

2. G Pepper (Bath)

3. O Chessum (Leicester)

4. A Coles (Northampton)

5. M Itoje (Saracens, capt)

6. Heyes (Leicester)

7. J George (Saracens)

8. E Genge (Bristol)

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (Sale), B Rodd (Sale), T Davison (Northampton), C Cunningham-South (Harlequins), S Underhill (Bath), H Pollock (Northampton), J van Poortvliet (Leicester), M Smith (Harlequins).