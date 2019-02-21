Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales

ENGLAND HEAD COACH Eddie Jones has announced his side to face Wales in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Saturday [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One].

With Chris Ashton and Mako Vunipola both ruled out through injury, the starting line-up shows two changes from the win over France.

Jack Nowell replaces Ashton on the wing, while Nowell’s Exeter Chiefs team-mate Ben Moon deputises for Vunipola at loosehead prop.

Looking ahead — in his own inimitable way — to a game between two sides in the hunt for a Grand Slam, Eddie Jones said: “England and Wales is always a big game. Intense rivals and there is the historical context to it, but for us it is our most important game because it is our next game and that is how we are treating it.

“As you have read in the media, it’s all about Wales. We are playing potentially the greatest team ever. Their players are full of emotion and it’s the biggest game they are going to play in their lives. We have had a good week just focusing on ourselves and focusing on getting our preparation right.”

England (v Wales):

15. Elliot Daly (Wasps)

14. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)

11. Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

10. Owen Farrell (Saracens — captain)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

1. Ben Moon (Exeter Chiefs)

2. Jamie George (Saracens)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

4. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)

5. George Kruis (Saracens)

6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

18. Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

19. Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

20. Brad Shields (Wasps)

21. Dan Robson (Wasps)

22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

23. Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: