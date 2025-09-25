England name unchanged team for World Cup final against Canada

ENGLAND HAVE NAMED an unchanged starting XV and bench for Saturday’s World Cup final against Canada at Allianz Stadium.

In a vote of confidence in the 23 that came through a test of character in England’s last four clash with France, they have been offered the chance to claim the game’s ultimate prize for the first time since 2014.

The selection means centre Megan Jones, who has been shortlisted for world player of the year, and wing Jess Breach will have started all six of the Red Roses’ games in the tournament.

Fresh from her two-try player of the match display against France, Ellie Kildunne will spearhead England’s attack against opponents ranked second in the world, who dispatched current champions New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison remain as first choice half-backs while Zoe Aldcroft leads the team from blindside flanker.

England are odds-on to prevail in a repeat of the 2014 showpiece but are under pressure to prove they can deliver on the greatest stage of all having appeared in the previous six finals, yet won only one of them.

“Our staff and players have worked hard to reach this stage of the tournament,” head coach John Mitchell said.

“Playing a World Cup final at Allianz Stadium in front of a record 82,000 is a significant milestone for the sport.

“We are well prepared for the challenge against Canada. It is number one versus number two in the world, and we know the contest will demand a full 80 minutes.

“Our focus remains on staying in our process and executing effectively.”

England:

15. E Kildunne (Harlequins)

14. A Dow (Unattached)

13. M Jones (Trailfinders)

12. T Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury)

11. J Breach (Saracens)

10. Z Harrison (Saracens)

9. N Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury)

1. H Botterman (Bristol)

2. A Cokayne (Sale)

3. M Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury)

4. M Talling (Sale)

5. A Ward (Bristol)

6. Z Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury) – capt

7. S Kabeya (Loughborough)

8. A Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury)

Replacements: