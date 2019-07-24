This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'England are all over the place!' - Sensational Ireland bowl hosts out for just 85 before lunch

Tim Murtagh ran riot in London, sealing a place on the Lord’s honours board with a five-for.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 1:30 PM
1 hour ago 10,913 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4737817

Updated 35 minutes ago

IRELAND’S BOWLERS HAVE laid waste to England on day one of the historic first Test between the two countries at Lord’s.

In what is only their third-ever Test overall, an incredible Irish assault across just 23 overs and four balls saw England off for a paltry 85 — all of this before lunch.

Tim Murtagh alone sent five of the home batsmen packing and will have his name inscribed on the Lord’s honours board, a feat made all the more special by the fact that the 37-year-old plays his club cricket for Middlesex at the same ground.

It was Murtagh who drew first blood in St John’s Wood on his way to 5-13: Jason Roy — a World Cup hero at Lord’s 10 days ago — was dismissed for just five on his debut at the top order.

Mark Adair then took a maiden Test wicket after a successful Ireland review, Joe Denly finished for 23 off 28 having been trapped LBW.

England collapsed to 36-3 soon afterwards when Murtagh tempted Rory Joseph Burns to have a go at an outswinger and Gary Wilson caught the ball low down.

Joe Root was the next English star to fall, and for zilch, in what was a carbon copy of Denly’s earlier exit. It was Adair again following another successful review, and Ireland were flying.

Murtagh then saw to Jonny Bairstow to take his second wicket of the same over. In an extraordinary half an hour, England had lost 5-6 in the space of 20 balls.

Murtagh earned his place on the wall at the iconic London venue when he sealed his five-for, Moeen Ali his latest victim as England continued to tumble.

Stuart Broad went for just three when Boyd Rankin found the edge of his bat and, though the umpire originally rejected Ireland’s appeal, the decision was successfully reviewed by the Test newcomers.

Rankin then struck again, Sam Curran’s minor fightback halted at 18 from 16 balls.

England teetered at 67-9 through 20 overs.

Their relatively inexperienced last pair of Jack Leach and Olly Stone steadied the ship ever so briefly, but Adair ended the latter’s cameo — and the morning session — as England were gone for 85.

4v0ry2c7S2KAkxxY8Id6_england scorecard

“I’m not quite sure what’s happened in the last two hours, to be honest!” said Ireland’s star man, Murtagh. “It’s a dream just to play here in the first place but to get on that honours board is a fantastic first session for us.

“Everything felt really good today. The ball came out really nicely and it did a little bit off the wicket. I should know how to bowl on this ground – I’ve been here [at Middlesex] long enough.

“Just get it up there and try to let the pitch do a bit of work with a bit of nip both ways and a bit of swing. Adair was fantastic – particularly after getting a wicket with a no-ball early on!

“To be honest, I didn’t think I’d be on the away honours board when I first started playing but I’ll take it wherever it goes.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie