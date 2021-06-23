Cork's Eoghan O'Connell inks new deal with League Two Rochdale

EOGHAN O’CONNELL HAS committed his immediate future to Rochdale as they bid to bounce straight back following their relegation to League Two.

The Cork defender, who was club captain last season, signed a new one-year deal with Brian Barry-Murphy’s side on Tuesday.

Rochdale missed out on League One survival by a point last season despite a late rally which saw them climb off the foot of the table and very nearly make a great escape with 14 points from their last seven games.

“I’ve had two years here and I’m happy and settled, as is my family,” O’Connell, 25, told the club’s official website.

“The relationship I have with the manager is well documented so it’s a huge thing for me to get the chance to play for him again.

“I’m delighted to have signed and I’m looking forward to getting going again.

“I know last season didn’t work out the way we wanted it to. We want to put right what happened.

“I’ve been relegated before in my career and it eats away at you until you get the chance to get back in again and put it right, and we’re all itching to do that now.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!