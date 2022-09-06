Tipperary legend added to Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford backroom team

TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND winner Eoin Kelly and recently departed Roanmore boss Peter Queally will be part of Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team in Waterford.

Kelly worked as part of Liam Sheedy’s management set-up between 2019 and 2021.

The six-time All-Star played under Fitzgerald in Limerick IT where he won Fitzgibbon Cup honours in 2005, scoring 1-9 in the final.

He lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup on two occasions for Tipperary, in 2001 and 2010, when he captained the side.

Queally stepped down as Roanmore manager following their Waterford SHC semi-final exit to Ballygunner at the weekend.

He previously served as selector to Fitzgerald during his first stint over the Deise between 2008 and 2011.

A veteran of a 14-year career with Waterford, Queally has been involved with Cork outfit Sarsfield this season as coach.

