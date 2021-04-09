Kilkenny 8-time All-Ireland winner Larkin joins Wicklow hurling backroom team

KILKENNY LEGEND EOIN Larkin has joined the backroom team for the Wicklow hurlers, taking up a coaching and advisory role with the Christy Ring Cup side.

The former Hurler of the Year, who won eight All-Ireland titles with the Cats, retired from inter-county hurling in 2016.

Larkin joins Eamonn Scallan’s set-up having previously been appointed as manager of Carlow outfit Ballinkillen last November.

“Kilkenny’s Eoin Larkin has joined Eamonn Scallan’s backroom team,” a statement from Wicklow GAA reads.

“Eoin has come on board as coach and adviser for the Wicklow Senior Hurling team.

“The 8-time All-Ireland winner and two time All-Star brings a wealth of experience to the role. Best of luck for the year ahead Eoin.”

Larkin won his first senior All-Ireland medal in 2006, a year after his debut, and went on to play an instrumental role for a dominant Kilkenny team.

In addition to his eight All-Irelands, he also picked up 10 Leinster titles, six National League medals and two All-Stars. He also won two All-Ireland U21 titles with the Cats, as well as the All-Ireland club title in 2005 with James Stephens.

