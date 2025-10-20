Eoin Wearen leaves Shelbourne role

EOIN WEAREN will depart his role as Shelbourne Women’s first-team manager upon the imminent expiry of his contract.

The former Ireland underage international joined the club as part of the academy coaching staff in 2023 and succeeded Noel King as manager ahead of the 2024 season.

Wearen guided the club to consecutive second-place finishes and oversaw last season’s FAI Cup triumph against title rivals Athlone Town, although the latter have finished two and seven points ahead of the Dublin club in the past two Premier Division seasons.

The Tolka Park outfit also won the 2025 Women’s President’s Cup during the 33-year-old’s tenure.

Shelbourne said in a statement this evening that they had begun their search for a new manager and “remain committed to building on the strong foundations within the women’s game, ensuring the club is consistently competing for and winning honours and further strengthening the pathway from academy to first team”.