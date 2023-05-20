EPCR to investigate reported altercation at half time of Champions Cup final

EPCR SAYS IT will investigate reports of an altercation at half time of the Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle in Dublin.

Reports have suggested that coaches and players from both teams were involved in the alleged incident in the tunnel area during half time of La Rochelle’s 27-26 victory.

While further details remain unclear, tournament organiser EPCR confirmed that it will launch an enquiry into the alleged incident.

“EPCR is aware of reports of an incident at half-time during the Heineken Champions Cup final at the Aviva Stadium and the tournament organiser will be investigating this as soon as practicable. We have no further comment at this time.”

This investigation adds to the sense of controversy around the final, with La Rochelle captain Grégory Alldritt having claimed that he felt disrespected by Leinster counterpart James Ryan before the game. La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara backed his captain up.

