Italian ref Piardi to take charge of Munster's visit to La Rochelle

ITALIAN REFEREE ANDREA Piardi has been appointed to take charge of the highly-anticipated Champions Cup Round of 16 game between Munster and La Rochelle on Saturday 5 April.

The southern province will take on Ronan O’Gara’s side at Stade Marcel Deflandre with Piardi on the whistle.

Tournament organisers EPCR have also confirmed that France’s Pierre Brousset will referee Leinster’s clash with Harlequins at Croke Park earlier that day.

Englishman Luke Pearce will be in control of Ulster’s visit to Bordeaux on Sunday 6 April.

Ireland’s Andrew Brace will referee the opening game of the Round of 16 when Northampton host Castres on Friday 4 April, with Eoghan Cross and Andrew Cole appointed as his assistants, while assistant ref Chris Busby and TMO Olly Hodges are involved in the Toulon v Saracens clash the following day.

Connacht’s Challenge Cup Round of 16 meeting with Cardiff in Galway on the evening of Saturday 5 April will be refereed by Luc Ramos of France.

TMO Mark Patton is the only Irish official appointed in the first knock-out stage of the Challenge Cup. He will be involved as Montpellier host Gloucester.

