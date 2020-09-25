BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 25 September 2020
Advertisement

Bailly set to benefit from Man United defensive shake-up

The Ivorian centre-half is fit once again and could be in line to replace Victor Lindelof as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bounce back from the Crystal Palace defeat.

By Press Association Friday 25 Sep 2020, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,426 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5214588
Eric Bailly with Solskjaer in the background.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Eric Bailly with Solskjaer in the background.
Eric Bailly with Solskjaer in the background.
Image: DPA/PA Images

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER hinted that Eric Bailly could replace Victor Lindelof in Manchester United’s defence at Brighton on Saturday as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Lindelof was singled out as being at fault for two of the Palace goals, but as Solskjaer played down suggestions United needed to strengthen in that department, he pointed to Bailly as the potential answer.

“I think last season proved to us how we can defend at our best,” he said.

“Last week wasn’t fantastic, we conceded sloppy goals, but our defensive record shows that with Eric and Harry (Maguire) how good a partnership they were, but also the whole team defending as a team.

Eric now is fit again and that’s a big, big bonus. I’m looking forward to seeing him develop and playing more games this season because we’ve been waiting for him to first be fit and then to play more regularly.”

Donny van de Beek has been the only new arrival at Old Trafford this summer, a source of much frustration for fans with the grumblings only growing as they opened the new season with defeat.

But Solskjaer said he had faith in his current squad.

“As I’ve said many times, I’m very confident in my players,” he said. “If and when something happens, both ins and outs, we’ll update you. In football you can’t predict too much.

“For me, I’m just working on getting better. My focus is solely on the game. I can’t be thinking any other way. We need points and then we can talk again.”

The manager likewise offered few updates on the possibility of fringe players leaving.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

manchester-united-v-lask-uefa-europa-league-round-of-16-second-leg-old-trafford Sergio Romero has been linked with a move to Everton, with Dean Henderson returning from his loan spell at Sheffield United. Source: Martin Rickett

Asked if the likes of Sergio Romero or Marcos Rojo needed regular football to be happy, Solskjaer said:

It’s not my job to keep them happy, it’s my job to pick players for the club to get results. It’s their job to be fit and to work hard and to perform when called upon.”

Chris Smalling has been linked with a permanent move to Italy after spending last season on loan at Roma, and Solskjaer was vague when asked if the defender could be reintegrated at United.

“Different things need to happen there, let’s wait and see if there is that change,” he said. “Let’s see what happens if and when the transfer window closes what happens to Chris.”

Instead, the Norwegian was keen to focus on Saturday’s match, with United needing three points to get last week’s disappointment out of the system.

The game at the Amex Stadium will be the first of a double-header against Brighton, with United due back on the south coast in midweek in the Carabao Cup.

“We’re a week further down the line and we need to be because last week was a disappointing one,” he said.

“We have to take one game at a time, the Premier League is first and all our focus is on that because it was a bad start last week. We need to kick on and play a better game.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie