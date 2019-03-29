This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tottenham without Dier for Liverpool trip and no timescale set for his recovery

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Spurs will be without the England international and Harry Winks for their visit to Anfield.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Mar 2019, 3:21 PM
ERIC DIER HAS been ruled out of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.  

The midfielder was injured during England’s 5-0 win over the Czech Republic and was forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate’s squad for the trip to Montenegro.

The Three Lions boss said at the time: “I think he will go back to his club. Hopefully not too serious, bit of a muscular injury but he won’t be right for our second game.”

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has now revealed that the injury should not keep Dier out for too long, though he will not be fit enough to feature at Anfield.  

No timescale has been put on the 25-year-old’s recovery.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - Stamford Bridge Eric Dier and Harry Winks (centre right) are both missing for this weekend's clash with Liverpool. Source: Mike Egerton

When asked how long Dier would be sidelined, Pochettino said: “One week, 10 days, two weeks.

It’s not a big issue but he needs to recover from the problem he suffered against the Czech Republic with the national team. 

“We’ll see how it is going to improve. He was running today but we need to wait for the resolution. 

Every problem has a different resolution with a different player. We need to wait. We are going to assess him day-by-day, but I don’t believe it will be longer than two weeks.” 

Pochettino will also be without another midfielder in Harry Winks, who has a groin injury, while defender Serge Aurier will have a hamstring issue assessed by the club following his return from international duty

Spurs are third in the Premier League, 15 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

