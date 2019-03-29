The 15 games that will decide the Premier League title race

Liverpool v Tottenham – 31 March

Southampton v Liverpool – 5 April

Liverpool v Chelsea – 14 April

Cardiff v Liverpool – 21 April

Liverpool v Huddersfield – 26 April

Newcastle v Liverpool – 4 May

Liverpool v Wolves – 12 May

******

Fulham v Man City – 30 March

Man City v Cardiff – 3 April

Crystal Palace v Man City – 14 April

Man City v Tottenham – 20 April

Man United v Man City – 24 April

Burnley v Man City – 28 April

Man City v Leicester – 4 May

Brighton v Man City – 12 May

AS IT STANDS, Liverpool sit two points ahead of Man City, though Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

It is in the Etihad outfit’s hands, however. If they win their remaining eight Premier League games, there is nothing Liverpool can do.

However, amid an intense end-of-season run-in, the title race is unlikely to be so straightforward.

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have suggested it is likely to go down to the wire, while the Man City boss recently predicted both teams would drop further points before the season ends.

Aside from their slightly better position theoretically, City also have the benefit of more experience in these types of situations. The Etihad outfit have won the title in three of the last seven seasons, and are on course for back-to-back titles. Liverpool, by contrast, last triumphed 19 years ago.

There are also some factors that work in the Reds’ advantage. Man City will end the season having played more matches. They already won the League Cup, while they are also challenging for the FA Cup, the Champions League and the title, while Liverpool only have the latter two competitions to worry about. That said, the fatigue factor is arguably exaggerated. With both sides still in Europe, City have generally made ample use of their squad for League Cup and FA Cup matches, with key players invariably rested for these encounters.

More advantageous to Jurgen Klopp’s men is the widely-held view that they have the easier run-in.

Both teams have two ‘big-six’ teams to play. Both clubs will host Tottenham, while Man City face an away trip to Old Trafford, which looks more difficult than Liverpool’s home tie with Chelsea. The fact that Liverpool also have an ostensibly easier upcoming Champions League tie (Porto, while City face Spurs) deserves to be taken into consideration.

Guardiola’s side will also come up against two teams that have beaten them already this season — Leicester and Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, of Liverpool’s remaining fixtures, the home tie with Wolves (who have made a habit of upsetting the big teams this season) and the clash with Newcastle, managed by former Reds boss Rafa Benitez, look like potential banana skins.

It should be a fascinating watch for neutrals and a nervy one for the clubs’ respective supporters. This weekend looks particularly intriguing. Liverpool could go five points clear if they beat Spurs and City lose to relegation-threatened Fulham. Alternatively, if the opposite set of results occur, Guardiola’s men will hold a one-point advantage with Liverpool having played a game extra.

Whatever happens, it looks like potentially being the most thrilling conclusion to the season in many years, possibly even going back to City’s first-ever Premier League triumph in 2012, when they famously pipped rivals Man United on goal difference, or at least as long ago as 2014, the other time they narrowly bested Liverpool in the title race.

So who do you think will triumph?

