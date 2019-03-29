This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 15 games that will decide the Premier League title race

Liverpool currently hold a two-point lead, though rivals Man City have a game in hand.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 29 Mar 2019, 1:03 PM
9 minutes ago 221 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4566864
The Premier League trophy.
Image: EMPICS Sport
The Premier League trophy.
The Premier League trophy.
Image: EMPICS Sport

Liverpool v Tottenham – 31 March

Southampton v Liverpool – 5 April

Liverpool v Chelsea – 14 April

Cardiff v Liverpool – 21 April

Liverpool v Huddersfield – 26 April

Newcastle v Liverpool – 4 May

Liverpool v Wolves – 12 May

******

Fulham v Man City – 30 March

Man City v Cardiff – 3 April

Crystal Palace v Man City – 14 April

Man City v Tottenham – 20 April

Man United v Man City – 24 April

Burnley v Man City – 28 April

Man City v Leicester – 4 May

Brighton v Man City – 12 May

AS IT STANDS, Liverpool sit two points ahead of Man City, though Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

It is in the Etihad outfit’s hands, however. If they win their remaining eight Premier League games, there is nothing Liverpool can do.

However, amid an intense end-of-season run-in, the title race is unlikely to be so straightforward.

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have suggested it is likely to go down to the wire, while the Man City boss recently predicted both teams would drop further points before the season ends.

Aside from their slightly better position theoretically, City also have the benefit of more experience in these types of situations. The Etihad outfit have won the title in three of the last seven seasons, and are on course for back-to-back titles. Liverpool, by contrast, last triumphed 19 years ago.

There are also some factors that work in the Reds’ advantage. Man City will end the season having played more matches. They already won the League Cup, while they are also challenging for the FA Cup, the Champions League and the title, while Liverpool only have the latter two competitions to worry about. That said, the fatigue factor is arguably exaggerated. With both sides still in Europe, City have generally made ample use of their squad for League Cup and FA Cup matches, with key players invariably rested for these encounters.

More advantageous to Jurgen Klopp’s men is the widely-held view that they have the easier run-in.

Both teams have two ‘big-six’ teams to play. Both clubs will host Tottenham, while Man City face an away trip to Old Trafford, which looks more difficult than Liverpool’s home tie with Chelsea. The fact that Liverpool also have an ostensibly easier upcoming Champions League tie (Porto, while City face Spurs) deserves to be taken into consideration.

Guardiola’s side will also come up against two teams that have beaten them already this season — Leicester and Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, of Liverpool’s remaining fixtures, the home tie with Wolves (who have made a habit of upsetting the big teams this season) and the clash with Newcastle, managed by former Reds boss Rafa Benitez, look like potential banana skins. 

It should be a fascinating watch for neutrals and a nervy one for the clubs’ respective supporters. This weekend looks particularly intriguing. Liverpool could go five points clear if they beat Spurs and City lose to relegation-threatened Fulham. Alternatively, if the opposite set of results occur, Guardiola’s men will hold a one-point advantage with Liverpool having played a game extra.

Whatever happens, it looks like potentially being the most thrilling conclusion to the season in many years, possibly even going back to City’s first-ever Premier League triumph in 2012, when they famously pipped rivals Man United on goal difference, or at least as long ago as 2014, the other time they narrowly bested Liverpool in the title race.

So who do you think will triumph?


Poll Results:

Man City (29)
Liverpool (21)


Upcoming fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated otherwise):

Saturday

Fulham v Man City (12.30)
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield
Leicester v Bournemouth
Man United v Wolves
West Ham v Everton (17.30)

Sunday

Cardiff v Chelsea (14.05)
Liverpool v Tottenham (16.30)

Monday

Arsenal v Newcastle (20.00)

Tuesday

Watford v Fulham (19.45)
Wolves v Man United (19.45)

Wednesday

Chelsea v Brighton (19.45)
Man City v Cardiff (19.45)
Tottenham v Crystal Palace (19.45)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    Carbery returns and O'Donoghue earns start as Munster name side for Edinburgh
    Henderson in harness for Ulster's quarter-final clash with Leinster
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    RORY MCILROY
    Woods makes miraculous saving shot but slips to defeat in Texas
    Woods makes miraculous saving shot but slips to defeat in Texas
    'When I sense a little bit of blood I'm taking my opportunities': McIlroy makes it two wins from two in Texas
    McIlroy and Woods make winning starts at WGC Match Play while Lowry loses out
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    Fomer AC Milan and Chelsea attacker returns home

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie