This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish champion Eric Donovan to return to the ring in UK debut next month

Donovan [9-0, 5KOs] will aim to move closer towards a European title shot in the English capital.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 7 May 2019, 12:56 PM
54 minutes ago 622 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4622354
Eric Donovan in action during his Irish-title victory over Stephen McAfee.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Eric Donovan in action during his Irish-title victory over Stephen McAfee.
Eric Donovan in action during his Irish-title victory over Stephen McAfee.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

BUI IRISH FEATHERWEIGHT champion Eric Donovan will return to the ring for his 10th fight in the punch-for-pay ranks in London’s iconic York Hall venue next month.

‘Lilywhite Lightning’ [9-0, 5KOs], who boxed abroad on countless occasions during an illustrious amateur career, will make his overseas debut as a professional in the English capital on 22 June.

The 33-year-old stopped Stephen McAfee to claim the emerald strap live on TG4 in March, and his opponent for Hellraiser’s Irish Invasion show at York Hall is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Donovan, a popular boxing figure known for his engaging interviews and pugilistic punditry as well as his in-ring ability, is pursuing a European title in the pro ranks.

The Boxing Ireland-promoted southpaw will be joined on the London bill by four compatriots signed to Assassin Boxing, who collaborated with Boxing Ireland to produce March’s memorable Clash of the Titans bill.

Victor Rabei, Craig McCarthy, Owen Duffy, and Cillian Reardon all fought live on TG4 on that same Donovan-headlined show at the National Stadium, and they’ll each take to the ring again on 22 June.

Dublin’s Rabei [7-0, 2KOs], of Moldovan stock, edged Jake Hanney in a BUI Celtic light-welterweight title bout in March and will have his third outing in just under four months when he steps through the ropes at York Hall; the affable 25-year-old is scheduled to have a warm-up scrap in Belfast on 18 May before enjoying a higher-profile, 10-round contest in London five weeks later.

Waterford’s McCarthy [6-0, 1KO] is aiming to fight for a title of some sort should pro boxing return to his native county as expected in September, and will stay busy with that in mind when he fights in a super-middleweight contest at the old English arena.

Victor Rabei Dublin's Victor Rabei will also feature on the bill. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Light-middleweight Duffy [4-1, 2KOs], who hails from Cavan, suffered a first professional defeat against Brit Jake Best in the same city in March, and may yet get a chance to make direct amends for that reversal in Bethnall Green.

Reardon [5-0] of Dublin is Leinster Rugby’s athletic performance coach. A light-middleweight like Duffy, the 31-year-old is eyeing a Celtic title fight in the not-too-distant future but will first have to overcome a six-round test across the water.

More Irish fighters are due to be announced for the bill in the coming weeks.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie