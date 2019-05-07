Irish champion Eric Donovan to return to the ring in UK debut next month

Eric Donovan in action during his Irish-title victory over Stephen McAfee.

Eric Donovan in action during his Irish-title victory over Stephen McAfee.

BUI IRISH FEATHERWEIGHT champion Eric Donovan will return to the ring for his 10th fight in the punch-for-pay ranks in London’s iconic York Hall venue next month.

‘Lilywhite Lightning’ [9-0, 5KOs], who boxed abroad on countless occasions during an illustrious amateur career, will make his overseas debut as a professional in the English capital on 22 June.

The 33-year-old stopped Stephen McAfee to claim the emerald strap live on TG4 in March, and his opponent for Hellraiser’s Irish Invasion show at York Hall is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Donovan, a popular boxing figure known for his engaging interviews and pugilistic punditry as well as his in-ring ability, is pursuing a European title in the pro ranks.

Here it is again!



The moment Eric Donovan stopped Stephen McAfee in the fourth round last night to become Irish champion. pic.twitter.com/dwTO5hLueZ — The42.ie (@The42_ie) March 31, 2019

The Boxing Ireland-promoted southpaw will be joined on the London bill by four compatriots signed to Assassin Boxing, who collaborated with Boxing Ireland to produce March’s memorable Clash of the Titans bill.

Victor Rabei, Craig McCarthy, Owen Duffy, and Cillian Reardon all fought live on TG4 on that same Donovan-headlined show at the National Stadium, and they’ll each take to the ring again on 22 June.

Dublin’s Rabei [7-0, 2KOs], of Moldovan stock, edged Jake Hanney in a BUI Celtic light-welterweight title bout in March and will have his third outing in just under four months when he steps through the ropes at York Hall; the affable 25-year-old is scheduled to have a warm-up scrap in Belfast on 18 May before enjoying a higher-profile, 10-round contest in London five weeks later.

Waterford’s McCarthy [6-0, 1KO] is aiming to fight for a title of some sort should pro boxing return to his native county as expected in September, and will stay busy with that in mind when he fights in a super-middleweight contest at the old English arena.

Dublin's Victor Rabei will also feature on the bill. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Light-middleweight Duffy [4-1, 2KOs], who hails from Cavan, suffered a first professional defeat against Brit Jake Best in the same city in March, and may yet get a chance to make direct amends for that reversal in Bethnall Green.

Reardon [5-0] of Dublin is Leinster Rugby’s athletic performance coach. A light-middleweight like Duffy, the 31-year-old is eyeing a Celtic title fight in the not-too-distant future but will first have to overcome a six-round test across the water.

More Irish fighters are due to be announced for the bill in the coming weeks.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: