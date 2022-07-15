Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Friday 15 July 2022
Advertisement

Bolton Wanderers sign teenage defender from UCD

Eric Yoro has moved across the Irish Sea.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 15 Jul 2022, 12:29 PM
49 minutes ago 1,033 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5817747
Eric Yoro.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Eric Yoro.
Eric Yoro.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

BOLTON WANDERERS HAVE completed the signing of 18-year-old UCD defender Eric Yoro. 

The centre-back will initially play for Bolton’s ‘B’ team, having made his first-team debut for UCD at the start of this season. Yoro was initially an attacking player before he joined UCD in 2020.

“Every game you play you learn and it’s been a brilliant experience for me there,” Yoro told the Bolton website. 

“I had a call from the manager to say Bolton were interested. I was shocked. I didn’t know what to say. I came in for a meeting to discuss everything and I was delighted. I know Bolton is such a big club so I knew to come here would be a good decision for me and my family.

“It all happened very quickly and I’m happy to be here. I can’t wait to get started. With the coaching I’ll get in the B team if I keep working hard and listening and learning, hopefully at some point I can get towards the first team.”

The misalignment of the academic year and the League of Ireland season means it was widely anticipated that UCD – struggling at the foot of the Premier Division after promotion last year – would be further depleted this summer. Thus it is proving, with Irish U21 international Liam Kerrigan set for a move to Como of Serie B and striker Colm Whelan’s expected departure scuppered by a long-term knee injury that has ruled him out of the rest of the season. 

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Elsewhere, Shelbourne today announced their young attacking player, Jack Moylan, has signed a contract until the end of the 2023 season. He is the latest Shels player to pen an extension of late, following JJ Lunney, Shane Farrell, Jad Hakiki, Gavin Molloy and Brian McManus. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie