Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

'He has not left yet' - Ajax hoping to keep Erik ten Hag amid Man United links

The 52-year-old is reportedly the top contender to be the next manager at Old Trafford.

By Press Association Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,462 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5741087
Erik ten Hag.
Image: Peter Dejong
Erik ten Hag.
Erik ten Hag.
Image: Peter Dejong

AJAX TECHNICAL MANAGER Gerry Hamstra has insisted the club are trying to persuade head coach Erik ten Hag to stay in Amsterdam despite expectations that he will soon join Manchester United.

Ten Hag, 52, is believed to be United’s number-one choice to take over at Old Trafford, with reports suggesting his appointment could be confirmed later this month.

But, speaking ahead of Ajax’s 2-1 KNVB Beker final loss to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, Hamstra, who took over from Marc Overmars earlier this year, said there was still a possibility Ten Hag would stay in his job.

“There is interest for Erik ten Hag, that is normal. He has done fantastic,” Hamstra told ESPN.

“We hope he stays. We have to stick with the facts, he has not left yet. He still is focusing on Ajax, so do we.

“We did everything possible [to keep him at Ajax]. We were very busy with that. He reacted that he is focusing on Ajax now. Now we are preparing for two scenarios, Ten Hag might stay or might leave.”

The KNVB Beker had been one of Ajax’s two remaining major targets this season – they sit four points clear of PSV at the top of the Eredivisie – but Sunday’s final ended in disappointment.

Ajax took a 23rd-minute lead when Ryan Gravenberch scored from outside the box, but, after Noussair Mazraoui had a second Ajax goal overturned by VAR, PSV turned it around with two goals in three minutes early in the second half.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Erick Gutierrez poked home after Ibrahim Sangare was denied from Cody Gakpo’s free-kick and two minutes later Gakpo added a second.

Ajax had chances to level – a Davy Klaassen strike was ruled out for offside after another VAR review – before Dusan Tadic saw his shot come back off a post.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie