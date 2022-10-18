Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 18 October 2022
Advertisement

Ten Hag has 'no problem' with frustrated Ronaldo's substitute reaction

Ronaldo was was hauled off on Sunday with Man United chasing a winner against Newcastle.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,302 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5896572
Erik ten Hag with Cristiano Ronaldo during Man United's meeting with Newcastle.
Image: PA
Erik ten Hag with Cristiano Ronaldo during Man United's meeting with Newcastle.
Erik ten Hag with Cristiano Ronaldo during Man United's meeting with Newcastle.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Erik ten Hag said he has no problem with Cristiano Ronaldo’s protests at being substituted during the Red Devils’ 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Ronaldo was handed his first Premier League start since an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing by Brentford in August, but was hauled off on Sunday with United chasing a winner 18 minutes from time.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner showed his disgust with the decision as he trudged off the field shaking his head.

“I think no player is happy when he comes off and especially not Ronaldo. I understand that,” said Ten Hag at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham’s visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

“As long as it’s a quiet normal way, no problem with that. Of course he is convinced he should stay on and he should score a goal. That’s why he is that good.”

The decision to withdraw Ronaldo was questioned by some United fans after his replacement, Marcus Rashford, headed wide a glorious chance to win the game in stoppage time.

But Ten Hag believes his side should have already been in front when Ronaldo had a goal ruled out early in the second half.

The Portuguese believed he was entitled to roll the ball into an unguarded net after Fabian Schar appeared to play a free-kick back towards Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.

However, referee Craig Pawson was still indicating for an indirect free-kick to be taken by Pope.

United have been charged by the Football Association after a number of players surrounded Pawson in protest, with Ronaldo shown a yellow card.

“I must say, I don’t think it was too strong,” Ten Hag added on the charge.

“It wasn’t really aggressive but I don’t know what’s happening exactly on the pitch because I was too far away.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“I’ve seen it back on the video. There was a touch from the Newcastle player, that was quite clear and they went to go to the ref to ask about (it).”

Ronaldo is in line for another start with Anthony Martial still not fit to return, but United could have Christian Eriksen available to face his former club.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie