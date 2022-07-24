Erling Haaland opens Man City account with debut goal in Bayern friendly

Erling Haaland marked his Man City debut with the game's only goal against Bayern Munich.

ERLING HAALAND MADE a memorable debut for Manchester City in their friendly against Bayern Munich, scoring the game’s only goal after just 11 minutes on the pitch.

Haaland got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross to convert from close range in the 1-0 victory at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field.

The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City – the club his father Alf-Inge previously played for – in a deal worth €60 million in June.

The match was delayed for 15 minutes by a thunderstorm, and play was suspended until further notice shortly after Haaland’s goal.

Fans were urged to take shelter on the concourse as lightning descended on the area and players left the field.

Officials then announced a reduced game, with 27 minutes left in the first half and a 40-minute second half.

The interruptions appeared to impact both sides’ momentum, with neither managing to clinch another goal over the total of 80 minutes played.

In Florida, Gabriel Jesus continued his impressive pre-season form with another goal as Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 4-0.

Jesus, who only joined Arsenal from Manchester City earlier this month, took his goal tally to four goals in three games for his new club in a clinical win for the Gunners in front of 63,811 fans at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

It was another encouraging performance for Mikel Arteta’s side, who took control of the game with two first half goals after dominating the opening 45 minutes.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could not hide his anger during a lacklustre first half display from his team, who were repeatedly exposed by Arsenal’s nimble counter-attacking.

Arsenal’s early pressure finally told in the 15th minute with a goal that came after Chelsea’s Nathaniel Chalobah surrendered possession with a misplaced pass that went straight to Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss international played a superb first time ball into Jesus who coolly chipped over the advancing Mendy to make it 1-0.

Martin Odegaard made it 2-0 to the Gunners in the 36th minute with another well-worked move.Martinelli’s pass found the Norwegian playmaker in space inside the Chelsea area, and the attacking midfielder turned smoothly and tucked a low finish past Mendy.

Arsenal extended their lead midway through the second half when Saka buried a rebound from close range after Mendy parried Xhaka’s long-range strike.

Arsenal continued to create chances but had to wait until injury time for their fourth goal when Albert Sambi Lokonga headed past Mendy after a superb cross from the right by Portuguese international Cedric.

