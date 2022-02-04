McIlroy 'grateful to get the opportunity' as his incredible run for Ulster continues

ETHAN McILROY HAS made starting for Ulster a bit of a habit, so much so that he’s one of only two players to be named in the run-on team for all 13 of the province’s games this season.

Alongside second row Alan O’Connor, McIlroy has been one of Dan McFarland’s go-to guys this season and he will continue that incredible run today when he lines up on the left wing in their rearranged interprovincial clash against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 8:15pm).

It’s something that gives him great pride, being one of the first names on the team-sheet every week at the age of just 21, and even more so when you consider he’s holding the likes of Craig Gilroy, Rob Lyttle and prospect Aaron Sexton out of the team for the big games.

But just as easily as he seems to have fashioned a permanent role for himself at Kingspan Stadium, the dream equally could have fallen flat before it even took off.

Coming out of school off the back of winning the Ulster Schools’ Cup with Methodist College in June 2019, he was overlooked for an Academy place and instead was placed in the sub-Academy – it was only when he got a shock call to play against Leinster at the RDS Arena six months later that a chance presented itself.

“I was just grateful to get the opportunity,” recalls McIlroy. “Maybe it was a bit of a surprise but during that whole week the coaches just said ‘do your thing, don’t worry about anything and just get the ball in your hands and have a go.’

“I was playing confident rugby coming out of school so I didn’t really think of it as any different than just another game. It hopefully went alright!”

It clearly opened a few eyes. Between that performance and standing out for the ‘A’ team in the British and Irish Cup, McIlroy’s initial omission from the Academy was quickly rectified for the start of the 2020/21 season and, while it would take him another 11 months to break back into the senior team, he’s rarely been out since.

Since starting at full-back for their URC opener against Glasgow Warriors back in September, McIlroy has been a regular fixture, proving on many occasions this season that he is far more mature than others his age through adept defensive reads, powerful running lines and composure under pressure.

“Probably no surprise to anyone who’s been around the squad for the last couple of years that Ethan’s been here, because from the first day he came in he’s been doing things in training that have been so impressive, he’s such a lovely balanced athlete that he moves around the park so effortlessly,” assistant coach Dan Soper said earlier in the week.

“I would like to think, in time, that Ethan could join those guys in the international squad but the great thing is he’s bringing a level of real consistency to his performances at the moment that will stand him in good stead to go on to the next level.

“No surprise he’s playing as he is because we’ve seen it. If he continues that way I have no doubt, in time, we’ll see him get higher honours.”

It’s that kind of backing and regular game-time in the Ulster back three that has allowed McIlroy to flourish, as well as the fact that he feels the style that the province are trying to play suits his game down to the ground.

“I think getting game time helps. If you’re playing back to back games you’ll often find a bit more form, get more comfortable and be a bit more confident in what you’re doing,” says the winger, who signed his first professional deal with the province last month, tying down his future until 2025.

“Sopes encourages us to ‘beat the speed’, which is get the ball to the edges and to see what we can do and have a go. It encourages me to get the ball in my hands and have a go.”

Equally adept at full-back, where he started against Scarlets last week, or winger, where he plays tonight, McIlroy’s penchant for having a go has led to just two tries, a strike rate that he will perhaps want to improve, but his build-up play has certainly caught the eye.

McFarland revealed recently that he has had conversations with his Ireland counterpart Andy Farrell about the former Ireland Under-20s star, so international recognition may yet be on the horizon, but for now his job is making sure Ulster continue on the right trajectory.

The northern province could go top of the URC if they win tonight, although in order to do so they will have to reverse a wretched run of form against a Connacht side that has had their number in their recent meetings, including a particularly painful 36-11 hammering back in October at the Aviva Stadium.

“No matter what it is, it’s an interpro and everyone is going to be up for it on both teams. You’re playing for pride and there are positions in the Ireland team on the line, so any interpro everyone is going to be up for it,” he adds.

“We didn’t show the best of ourselves in the last game against Connacht so hopefully in front of the home crowd we’ll get the job done this time.”

ULSTER

(15-9) Mike Lowry; Robert Baloucoune, Angus Curtis, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; (1-8) Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Gareth Milasinovich; Alan O’Connor (captain), Sam Carter; Greg Jones, Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Declan Moore, Callum Reid, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Ben Moxham, Rob Lyttle.

CONNACHT

(15-9) John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Alex Wootton; Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion; (1-8) Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Tietie Tuimauga; Niall Murray, Oisín Dowling; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler (captain).

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Greg McGrath, Leva Fifita, Paul Boyle, Colm Reilly, Cathal Forde, Oran McNulty.

Referee: Andy Brace (Ireland)