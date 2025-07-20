Two more medals for Ireland at European U23 Championships in Norway

IRELAND’S ANIKA THOMPSON and Eimear Maher bagged bronze medals to round out a memorable European U23 Championships in Norway.

On the final day of competition in Bergen, 10000m champion Thompson climbed the podium again after finishing third in the 5000m and Maher medalled in the 1500m.

Maher clocked 4:09.54 as she delivered a tactical masterclass and ran the race of her life in her first track championship for Ireland.

“I’m lost for words right now, I’m still processing it all,” the 24-year-old said said.

“I was vomiting before the heats, I was so nervous, this was my first track champs. . . I worked for this, I wanted this, and I think I tried to enjoy it a lot more today, but it was easier because I had done it before. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Turkey’s Dilek Kocak won in 4:08.79, while Adele Gay of France took silver.

Thompson, who became just the second ever Irish athlete to top the podium at the European U23 championships with 10000m glory on Friday, added to her medal haul in the 5000m. She ran 15:56.80, having hit the front early and led until 800m to go.

“I’m really quite tired, but I’m actually really happy,” said Thompson. “I love having a race where I can give it my all and that was one of the hardest ones I have run, and I just love to leave it out there on the track.

“It’s the joy I have of the sport of running, whether I win or lose, the greatest thing is that I’m healthy and I get to do this, I have a big smile on my face.

“My goal today was of course to get the double gold, but If I go for gold and I might end up with a bronze, so always go for the win and see where you end up after that.”

Meanwhile, the men’s 4x400m squad of Andrew Egan, Callum Baird, Joe Doody and David Mannion clocked a new national U23 record of 3:06.31 as they finished fifth.

The women’s 4x400m squad broke the national U23 record, clocking 3:34.81, and the men’s 4x100m squad went close to doing similar in 39.83. Major championships debutant Anna Gavigan placed eighth in the discus with a best throw of 51.16m.

Athletics Ireland heralded this as the most successful U23 European championship ever with five medals won, along with a 14th-place finish on the medal table. Nicola Tuthill (hammer throw silver) and Nick Griggs (5000m silver) were the other Irish medallists.