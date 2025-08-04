Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers face potential all-island clashes in Europe

SHELBOURNE COULD FACE a rematch with Linfield while Shamrock Rovers may also play opposition from Northern Ireland – Larne – in Europe following today’s draw for the play-off rounds of the Europa and Conference League.

The League of Ireland champions will face the winner of Greek outfit PAOK and Austria’s Wolfsberger should they beat Rijeka in the third round of the Europa League.

If Shelbourne lose they drop to the Conference League to play the winner of the third round tie between Linfield and Vikingur from the Faroe Islands.

Shels beat Linfield 2-1 on aggregate in the first round of Champions League qualifying, with a 1-0 win in Tolka Park followed by a 1-1 draw at Windsor Park.

Shamrock Rovers play either Larne or Portugal’s Santa Clara should they beat Kosovan side FC Ballkani in the third round of the Conference League.

St Patrick’s Athletic will play the winner of FC Lausanne-Sport from Switzerland and FC Astana (Kazakhstan) should they find a way around Turkish giants Besiktas.

Celtic will play either Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan) or Slovakia’s SK Slovan Bratislava in their Champions League play-off tie.

Rangers face either Austrian side Salzburg or Club Brugge from Belgium in the play-off round if they win their third-round qualifier against Viktoria Plzen.

Europa League play-off draw:

Shelbourne/Rijeka v PAOK (Greece) / Wolfsberger (Austria)

Conference League play-off draw:

Loser of Shelbourne/Rijeka v Winner of Vikingur (Faroe Islands)/Linfield

Larne/Santa Clara (Portugal) v Ballkani/Shamrock Rovers

Lausanne Sports (Switzerland)/FC Astana (Kazakhstan) v St Patrick’s Athletic/Besiktas