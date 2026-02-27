Aston Villa meet Lille again in Europa League last 16, Forest face Midtjylland

ASTON VILLA WILL play Lille for the second time in three seasons after the sides were drawn together Friday in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Nottingham Forest have a rematch against Midtjylland of Denmark.

Unai Emery’s Villa, who finished second in the league phase of this season’s competition, behind another French side in Lyon, will go to northern France for the first leg on 12 March before the return in Birmingham on 19 March.

Villa, who lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions League, defeated Lille on penalties in the last eight of the Conference League in 2024.

With the draw being made for the rounds up to the final, Villa know the reward if they beat Lille will be a quarter-final against the winner of the all-Italian last-16 tie between Bologna and Roma.

Forest, who qualified for the last 16 by beating Fenerbahce in the knockout phase play-offs, lost 3-2 at home to Midtjylland during the league phase.

Midtjylland, who are currently second in the Danish top tier, finished third in the 36-team league phase.

If Forest win that tie they will advance to a quarter-final against either German Cup holders VfB Stuttgart or FC Porto, the two-time former winners of the competition.

There is also the possibility of an all-English semi-final – Forest and Villa will play each other if both get that far.

Lyon face a tough tie against Celta Vigo of La Liga, while Panathinaikos boss Rafael Benitez can look forward to a return to Spain as the Greek club will play Real Betis.

Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros play Braga and Freiburg face Genk of Belgium.

This season’s Europa League final will be played at the home of Besiktas in Istanbul on Wednesday, 20 May.

Elsewhere, Troy Parrott’s AZ Alkmaar will face Sparta Prague in the last 16 of the Conference League, while Crystal Palace will have the chance to avenge their shock defeat by AEK Larnaca earlier this season after being drawn to play the Cypriot side again.

Palace and Alkmaar could potentially meet down the line at the semi-final stage.

This season’s Conference League final will be played in the German city of Leipzig on Wednesday, May 27.

Europa League last-16 draw

Genk v Freiburg

Bologna v Roma

Ferencvaros v Braga

Stuttgart v Porto

Panathinaikos v Real Betis

Nottingham Forest v Midtjylland

Advertisement

Celta Vigo v Lyon

Lille v Aston Villa

- First legs 12 March 12, second legs 19 March

Quarter-finals:

Ferencvaros/Braga v Panathinaikos/Real Betis

Genk/Freiburg v Celta Vigo/Lyon

Stuttgart/Porto v Nottingham Forest/Midtjylland

Bologna/Roma v Lille/Aston Villa

- First legs 9 April, second legs 16 April

Semi-finals:

Ferencvaros/Braga/Panathinaikos/Real Betis v Genk/Freiburg/Celta Vigo/Lyon

Stuttgart/Porto/Nottingham Forest/Midtjylland v Bologna/Roma/Lille/Aston Villa

- First legs 30 April, second legs 7 May

Conference League last 16 draw

Lech Poznan v Shakhtar Donetsk

AZ Alkmaar v Sparta Prague

Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca

Fiorentina v Rakow Czestochowa

Samsunspor v Rayo Vallecano

Celje v AEK Athens

Sigma Olomouc v Mainz

Rijeka v Strasbourg

- First legs to be played March 12, second legs March 19

Quarter-finals

Lech Poznan/Shakhtar Donetsk v AZ Alkmaar/Sparta Prague

Crystal Palace/AEK Larnaca v Fiorentina/Rakow

Samsunspor/Rayo Vallecano v Celje/AEK Athens

Sigma Olomouc/Mainz v Rijeka/Strasbourg

- First legs April 9, second legs April 16

Semi-finals

Lech Poznan/Shakhtar/AZ Alkmaar/Sparta Prague v Crystal Palace/AEK Larnaca/Fiorentina/Rakow

Samsunspor/Rayo Vallecano/Celje/AEK Athens v Sigma Olomouc/Mainz/Rijeka/Strasbourg

- First legs April 30, second legs May 7