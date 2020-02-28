Manchester United drawn against lowest seeds LASK in Europa League last 16

MANCHESTER UNITED MUST overcome Austrian Bundesliga leader LASK if they are to reach the last eight of the Europa League.

After sweeping aside Club Bruges 5-0 (6-1 on aggregate) last night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side learned of their fate at the draw earlier today.

United are the highest ranked club left in the competition while LASK are rated as the lowest seeds.

The Austrians, who actually dropped down to the Europa League after losing to Bruges in the Champions League play-off, will host United in the first leg and their home record in this campaign is pretty impressive.

They have beaten Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg and, most recently, AZ Alkmaar on their own patch, conceding just once along the way and scoring 10 goals over those four games.

Matt Doherty’s Wolverhampton Wanderers must overcome Arsenal’s conquerors in the last round, Olympiakos, while Steven Gerrard’s reward for overseeing Rangers’ defeat to Braga is a clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

The first leg of the last-16 ties is scheduled to be played on 12 March, with the second leg a week later on 19 March.

Full draw LASK v Manchester United Olympiakos v Wolverhampton Wanderers Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen