Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Manchester United drawn against lowest seeds LASK in Europa League last 16

Matt Doherty’s Wolverhampton Wanderers must overcome Arsenal’s conquerors Olympiakos while Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will face Bayer Leverkusen.

By David Sneyd Friday 28 Feb 2020, 12:44 PM
43 minutes ago 2,468 Views 2 Comments
Manchester United midfielder Fred scored twice against Club Bruges last night.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER UNITED MUST overcome Austrian Bundesliga leader LASK if they are to reach the last eight of the Europa League.

After sweeping aside Club Bruges 5-0 (6-1 on aggregate) last night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side learned of their fate at the draw earlier today.

United are the highest ranked club left in the competition while LASK are rated as the lowest seeds.

The Austrians, who actually dropped down to the Europa League after losing to Bruges in the Champions League play-off, will host United in the first leg and their home record in this campaign is pretty impressive.

They have beaten Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg and, most recently, AZ Alkmaar on their own patch, conceding just once along the way and scoring 10 goals over those four games.

 

Matt Doherty’s Wolverhampton Wanderers must overcome Arsenal’s conquerors in the last round, Olympiakos, while Steven Gerrard’s reward for overseeing Rangers’ defeat to Braga is a clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

 The first leg of the last-16 ties is scheduled to be played on 12 March, with the second leg a week later on 19 March.

Full draw

LASK v Manchester United

Olympiakos v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

Istanbul Basaksehir v FC Copenhagen

Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Getafe

Sevilla v Roma

Red Bull Salzburg or Eintracht Frankfurt v Basel

 

David Sneyd
david@the42.ie

