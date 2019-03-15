Arsenal pitted against Napoli, Chelsea draw Slavia Prague in the Europa League

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny and Napoli's Duvan Zapata when they met in the 2013 Champions League.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny and Napoli's Duvan Zapata when they met in the 2013 Champions League.

ARSENAL WILL FACE Napoli in a clash of two of the favourites to win the Europa League after being drawn together this afternoon.

The Gunners’ London rivals Chelsea will take on Slavia Prague, while near-neighbours Valencia and Villarreal will face off in an all-Spanish tie.

The two Premier League sides could now meet in May’s final in Baku after being place in opposite sides of the semi-final draw.

Europa League quarter-finals

Arsenal v Napoli

Villarreal v Valencia

Benfica Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Prague v Chelsea

More to follow

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on The42 Rugby Weekly as Ireland bid to spoil Wales’ Grand Slam party in Cardiff, and the U20s target their own piece of history.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: