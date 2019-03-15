Arsenal pitted against Napoli, Chelsea draw Slavia Prague in the Europa League

ARSENAL WILL FACE Napoli in a clash of two of the favourites to win the Europa League after being drawn together this afternoon.
The Gunners’ London rivals Chelsea will take on Slavia Prague, while near-neighbours Valencia and Villarreal will face off in an all-Spanish tie.
The two Premier League sides could now meet in May’s final in Baku after being place in opposite sides of the semi-final draw.
Europa League quarter-finals
- Arsenal v Napoli
- Villarreal v Valencia
- Benfica Eintracht Frankfurt
- Slavia Prague v Chelsea
