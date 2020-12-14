BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 14 December 2020
Advertisement

Man United paired with Real Sociedad in Europa League draw

Meanwhile, Arsenal will square off with Benfica while Spurs will face Wolfsberger in the last 32 of the tournament.

By Press Association Monday 14 Dec 2020, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 3,025 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5299158
Europa League trophy.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Europa League trophy.
Europa League trophy.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TOTTENHAM HAVE BEEN drawn against Wolfsberger in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho’s side will head to Austria in February having won Group J.

Manchester United will head to Real Sociedad for the first leg of their last 32 tie having been paired together after United were knocked out of the Champions League last week.

Arsenal will play Benfica with Mikel Arteta’s side having topped Group B. Rangers will play Royal Antwerp, with Steven Gerrard’s side having won Group D ahead of Benfica.

Leicester have been drawn against Slavia Prague in the last 32 and will travel to the Czech Republic for the first leg. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Uefa Europa League round of 32 fixtures

Wolfsberg (AUT) vs Tottenham (ENG)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)* vs Club Brugge (BEL)*
Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG)*
Benfica (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)
Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs AC Milan (ITA)
Antwerp (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO)
Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Leicester (ENG)
Salzburg (AUT)* vs Villarreal (ESP)
Braga (POR) vs Roma (ITA)
Krasnodar (RUS)* vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Young Boys (SUI) vs Leverkusen (GER)
Molde (NOR) vs Hoffenheim (GER)
Granada (ESP) vs Napoli (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)*
LOSC Lille (FRA) vs Ajax (NED)*
Olympiacos (GRE)* vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

*transferred from Uefa Champions League

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie