Man United paired with Real Sociedad in Europa League draw

TOTTENHAM HAVE BEEN drawn against Wolfsberger in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho’s side will head to Austria in February having won Group J.

Manchester United will head to Real Sociedad for the first leg of their last 32 tie having been paired together after United were knocked out of the Champions League last week.

Arsenal will play Benfica with Mikel Arteta’s side having topped Group B. Rangers will play Royal Antwerp, with Steven Gerrard’s side having won Group D ahead of Benfica.

Leicester have been drawn against Slavia Prague in the last 32 and will travel to the Czech Republic for the first leg.

Uefa Europa League round of 32 fixtures

Wolfsberg (AUT) vs Tottenham (ENG)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)* vs Club Brugge (BEL)*

Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG)*

Benfica (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs AC Milan (ITA)

Antwerp (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Leicester (ENG)

Salzburg (AUT)* vs Villarreal (ESP)

Braga (POR) vs Roma (ITA)

Krasnodar (RUS)* vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Young Boys (SUI) vs Leverkusen (GER)

Molde (NOR) vs Hoffenheim (GER)

Granada (ESP) vs Napoli (ITA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)*

LOSC Lille (FRA) vs Ajax (NED)*

Olympiacos (GRE)* vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

*transferred from Uefa Champions League