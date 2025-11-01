Real Madrid thrash Valencia, Bayern Munich continue perfect start

REAL MADRID OPENED up a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga as Jude Bellingham maintained his fine scoring form in a 4-0 thrashing of Valencia.

Bellingham scored for the third successive game as Real warmed up for their Champions League trip to Liverpool on Tuesday in style.

Vinicius Junior had a penalty saved but the free-scoring Kylian Mbappe bagged a double – including one from the spot – and Bellingham curled home a beauty before Alvaro Carreras added a fourth late on.

With Barcelona not in action until Sunday when Elche visit, Villarreal took the opportunity to move into second by thumping Rayo Vallecano 4-0 – Gerard Moreno, Alberto Moleiro, Santi Comesana and Ayoze Perez on the scoresheet.

Antoine Griezmann’s 200th LaLiga goal crowned Atletico Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Sevilla.

Julian Alvarez broke the deadlock with a 64th-minute penalty and Thiago Almada was also on target in Atletico’s fourth straight league win.

Real Sociedad claimed the Basque bragging rights with Jon Gorrotxategi’s last-minute winner securing a 3-2 derby success over Athletic Bilbao.

Sociedad had twice led through Brais Mendez and Goncalo Guedes, but Gorka Guruzeta and Robert Navarro hit back for Bilbao.

Bayern Munich won the battle of the Bundesliga heavyweights as Bayer Leverkusen were swept away 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Top scorer Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise were on the bench – the trio all came on after 59 minutes – as Bayern extended their perfect league start to nine games.

Serge Gnabry, Nicolas Jackson and a Loic Bade own goal put Bayern in cruise control before the break as Leverkusen lost away in the league for the first time since May 2023.

RB Leipzig remain five points behind Bayern in second after beating Stuttgart 3-1.

Luciano Spalletti’s first game as Juventus boss ended in a 2-1 triumph at Cremonese as Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso scored. Jamie Vardy’s second Cremonese goal gave them late hope.

Napoli surprisingly dropped points in a 0-0 home draw against Como, but it could have been worse for the Serie A champions.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic spared Napoli’s blushes by saving a penalty for the second successive game, this time denying Alvaro Morata his first Como goal after bringing down the Spain forward midway through the first half.

Udinese jumped into the top eight as Nicolo Zaniolo’s third goal in four matches ended Atalanta’s unbeaten record.

Goncalo Ramos marked his 100th appearance for Paris St Germain with a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Nice as the Ligue 1 champions enjoyed a 1-0 home win.

Marseille moved up to second spot with Angel Gomes’ goal seeing off Auxerre 1-0, while Monaco lost ground in the title race with a shock home defeat to Paris FC.