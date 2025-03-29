Real Madrid win to go level with Barcelona; Bayern stay clear; PSG close in on title

KYLIAN MBAPPE STRUCK twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Leganes 3-2 on Saturday, pulling level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side won an entertaining game at the Santiago Bernabeu to put pressure on their bitter rivals, who host Girona in a Catalan derby on Sunday.

Mbappe dinked Los Blancos ahead from the penalty spot but goals from Diego Garcia and Dani Raba sent the minnows ahead before the break.

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham levelled for Madrid early in the second half before Mbappe whipped home a free-kick to claim three points for the champions.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are six clear of third-place Atletico Madrid, who drew at Espanyol earlier Saturday.

In France, Paris Saint-Germain moved to within touching distance of an 11th French title in 13 seasons as they came from behind to thrash Saint Etienne 6-1 on Saturday.

After second-placed Marseille crashed 3-1 to Reims earlier, PSG will win the league with seven games still to go if Nice draw at third-placed Monaco in the day’s final match.

Leroy Sane spared Bayern Munich’s blushes with two second-half goals on Saturday, as the Bundesliga leaders beat relegation-threatened St. Pauli 3-2 to stay six points clear at the top of the table.

Sane settled Bayern’s nerves after an uneasy first half, as Vincent Kompany’s side struggled once again against weaker opposition.

“It was a bit tight at the end, but we are really happy to have got the three points,” Sane told Sky.

Troy Parrott’s first league goal since the 9th of February!🦜



He needed that.pic.twitter.com/XJCUiandp5 — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) March 29, 2025

In the Netherlands Troy Parrott was on target in AZ Alkmaar’s 3-3 draw away to NEC. It was the Dubliner’s 18th goal of the season for the Dutch club.