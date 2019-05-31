This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 31 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Successful day overall for Team Ireland at Europeans, but O'Donovan misses out

Sanita Puspure, and Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne won their respective heats.

By Emma Duffy Friday 31 May 2019, 3:38 PM
43 minutes ago 908 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4663484
Gary O'Donovan (file pic).
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Gary O'Donovan (file pic).
Gary O'Donovan (file pic).
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

IT WAS A rather successful morning for Team Ireland in Lucerne, Switzerland, on the first day of the European Championships, with four of five crews through to their respective semi-finals, two wins and just one fall at the first hurdle.

World champion Sania Puspure and the double team of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne powered to victory in their respective heats, but Gary O’Donovan finished sixth — and last — in his first outing at international level in the lightweight single scull. 

Without his brother Paul who’s focusing on academic studies, the Skibbereen man is flying solo — and went on to compete in a repechage for a semi-final spot. He took fourth place there, one outside the qualifying places so he will now compete in the C final tomorrow.

Elsewhere, 37-year-old Puspure will undoubtedly be going for gold. The Latvia-born sculler, who now lives in Ballincollig, laid down a marker in her heat as she went head-to-head with Britain star Vickey Thornley, but sprinted away to finish five seconds faster. 

Sanita Puspure on the way to winning her heat Sanita Puspure (file pic). Source: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

Doyle and Byrne stormed to victory in the first race of the day with Irish involvement, leaving Romania for dead after they were the only boat to properly challenge the combination.

Skibbereen twins Fintan and Jake McCarthy finished second in their lightweight double sculls heat, also securing semi-final qualification.

Another Skibbereen duo, Lydia Heaphy and Denise Walsh, also impressed as they took third in their lightweight double sculls heat. They’re a newly-formed crew, so qualifying for the semi-final will bring them great confidence.

row Source: Rowing Ireland Twitter.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie