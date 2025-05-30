McCarthy, Pazzaia and Murtagh book place in European Championship finals

IRELAND WILL HAVE a brilliant five boats going for gold at the European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, this weekend after Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia, and Fiona Murtagh, all safely came through Friday’s semi-finals.

Double Olympic lightweight champion McCarthy, who is partnered this week by Pazzaia in the absence of Paul O’Donovan, will contest his first heavyweight final in the men’s double sculls on Saturday morning.

McCarthy and Pazzaia finished second in their semi-final behind medal favourites Andrei Cornea and Florian Enache of Romania, and will be firmly in the hunt for a medal in the final (10.40am).

In the women’s single sculls, Fiona Murtagh underlined her medal prospects as she won her semi-final.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist will be in lane four for Sunday’s final at 10.13am.

The men’s quadruple sculls team — Philip Doyle, Ronan Byrne, Adam Murphy and Andrew Sheehan — and the men’s pair — Daire Lynch and Ross Corrigan — finished fifth in their respective semi finals on Friday and will race in the B finals this weekend.

A Finals (Saturday)

Live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ News Now