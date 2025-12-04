Shortt progresses hours after glittering gold, as Walshe and McCartney win heats in Lublin

HOURS AFTER HIS glittering gold medal in the Men’s 200m Backstroke, John Shortt has progressed to the 100m Backstroke semi-finals at the European Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland.

It was another busy morning for Ireland in the pool, with Ellen Walshe and Ellie McCartney winning their respective heats.

Shortt placed second in his Men’s 100m Backstroke hear, and 11th overall, in 50.84. He finished just behind Italy’s Francesco Lazari, who won Heat 3 in a time of 50.72.

18-year-old Shortt set a new World and European junior, and championship record, in a dominant victory last night.

And the Galway native said he was feeling “really good” on his return to action.

“This morning was really just about kind of getting back into it and coming down off that really big high from last night,” said Shortt.

“I’ve got a really good group of people around me that keep me centered and make sure that I remain focused on the fact that we still have another four days of racing.

“I don’t think I got to sleep till about 12 o’clock just with the excitement and all. I turned off the phone pretty quickly, watched Netflix and was just making sure that I’m bringing myself back down. A little bit of stretching, a little bit of work with the physio as well to bring the heart rate down. This morning went well, so happy out.

“I’ve had a good few kind of moments in my career where I’ve done really well the evening before and I’ve had to kind of come back and go again in the morning. I’m used to it now at this stage, it’s getting easier to come down off that high.”

Walshe clocked a brilliant 57.38 to take victory in Heat 1 of the Women’s 100m Butterfly and will progress to the semi-finals as the seventh fastest qualifier.

The Dubliner is set to double up this evening, also contesting the 100m Individual Medley final.

“I wouldn’t say I took it easy,” Walshe reflcted. “I think I’ve just struggled on the 100 Fly this season, just getting the front end right. It was nice to take the win.

“I think I could have quite a few doubles coming to me over the next three days. It’s just going to be like, ‘What do I pick and choose?’”

Ireland's Ellen Walshe (file photo). Andrea Masini / INPHO Andrea Masini / INPHO / INPHO

McCartney won her heat in the Women’s 200m Breaststroke in 2:21.39. McCartney looked comfortable throughout her swim, settling into second early on in the race before eventually taking over to cruise into the semi-finals second overall across the three heats.

The Enniskillen 20-year-old was fresh from an eighth-placed finish in the 100m Breaststroke final last night.

“I’m excited to really get going,” said McCartney. “This morning was a case of getting the job done, winning the heat, trying to put myself in a good lane for the semi tonight. This is the event I came here for, so hopefully there’s more to come.”

Matthew Hamilton and Jack Cassin were in action in the Men’s 100m Butterfly, with Hamilton taking third in the first heat in a time of 52.60. Cassin swam a lifetime best in Heat 2 and came home in fifth place, clocking 51.49 as he touched the wall. Both missed out on progressing.

Eoin Corby finished seventh in his heat of the Men’s 200m Breaststroke, finishing in 2:06.47.

Daniel Wiffen joins Walshe in finals action this evening: Having opened his medal tally at this championships with 400m Freestyle bronze on Tuesday, he goes into the 1500m Freestyle decider. The evening session gets underway at 7pm.

You can follow the schedule and results here>

With reporting from Emma Duffy