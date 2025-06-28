Another 4x100m relay record helps Ireland into fifth place at European Team Championships

IRELAND IS IN fifth place at the European Team Championships Division 2 after a raft of strong performances in Maribor, Slovenia.

Ireland has a total of 192 points heading into Day 2, which puts them in contention to reach a top-three spot and promotion to Division 1. The bottom three teams will be relegated.

For the second weekend in a row, the men’s 4x100m relay team have broken the national record. After breaking the 25-year-old record in Switzerland last weekend, Michael Farrelly, Sean Aigboboh, Marcus Lawler and Israel Olatunde clocked 38.88 to beat the 38.92 they ran last week.

That time was enough to see the team win their heat and finish second overall. It also gave Ireland 15 points to help them climb up the leaderboard.

Day 1 ✅ | Team Ireland sitting strong in 5th 🇮🇪



After 20 events, Ireland holds 5th place on 192 points heading into Day 2 of the European Team Championships Division 2 in Maribor 🇸🇮



Results from the last events of the day⤵️

🔹Brian Fay 2nd place Men’s 5000m: 15 pts

🔹Ava… pic.twitter.com/aK8vh2d9Og — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 28, 2025

“Back to back records, it’s fantastic,” a delighted Farrelly said after. “The goal here was to run our fastest or second-fastest. We just ran our fastest again. To be on a team with these lads is an honour.”

Aigboboh was a sub last week and came in to replace the injured Bori Akinola.

“To be on the track here today and play a part is great. It’s an amazing feeling. A great senior debut.”

Commenting on Ireland’s fifth-place position, relay team captain Lawler said:

“We’re going well and we’re gonna go stronger again tomorrow. There’s a lot of positive energy so we’ll keep it up.”

🗣️"That record hadn't be broken for 25 years, and we've gone and done it back to back and to be part of something huge like this, it's just great."



The Men's 4x100m team reflect on their National record performance at today's European Team Championships💚#IrishAthletics… pic.twitter.com/ax4RPvcZA0 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 28, 2025

Sharlene Mawdsley and Jack Raftery also produced vital times over 400m.

Advertisement

Raftery became just the second Irish man to break 45 seconds after running clocking 44.98 to finish fourth in the event, contributing 13 points to Ireland’s cause.

“I don’t know if I have words for it,” a breathless Raftery said.

“I was lucky enough to be in a fantastic race. It’s the best field I’ve ever been part of.

“I can’t believe that. I felt great coming down the home straight. I’m really enjoying my running, I’m enjoying the process. I don’t think it’s gonna hit me for a couple of hours. I’ve no idea how I’m going to process this.”

🗣️ “I don’t know if I have words for it…I can’t believe it. Oh my god I’m delighted.”



An elated Jack Raftery chats to us after clocking 44.98 at the European Team Championships to move second on the Irish all-time list 🤯#IrishAthletics #Maribor2025 #ETCH2025 pic.twitter.com/fJMR5ZRXsl — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 28, 2025

Mawdsley ran season’s best of 50.93 to take third in the women’s race which amounted to 14 points.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I made it around,” Mawdsley said.

“A season’s best is great, it’s a shame I didn’t come first, I would have loved the top points but it probably would have taken a PB [personal best] to do that today.

“Today was about getting out there and doing my family proud.”

🗣️ “A season’s best is great…I’m looking forward to cheering on the rest of the team now.”



Hear from Sharlene Mawdsley after she clocked a season’s best of 50.93 to finish third in the Women’s 400m at the European Team Championships 🤩#IrishAthletics #Maribor2025 #ETCH2025 pic.twitter.com/aTwU5ffiju — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Brian Fay earned 15 points after clinching second place in the men’s 5,000m in a time of 13:56.07 behind Belgium’s Issac Kimeli who won in 13:55.70.

Team Ireland sits in 13th place (33 pts) after the opening six events at the European Team Championships in Maribor 🇸🇮



Strong efforts across the board as our athletes get the campaign underway:



🔹Sean Mockler 12th place Men's Hammer: 5 pts

🔹Shane Howard 11th place Men's Long… pic.twitter.com/TImFr617R9 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 28, 2025

Elsewhere, Conor Kelly set a new national U20 record of 46.06 in the men’s 400m of at the Junioren Gala in Mannheim. This improves on his previous record of 46.18, which he set last month at the IFAM Outdoor.